Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Ethereum Market
The US Fed’s “dovish monetary shift, coupled with sustained institutional inflows and on-chain supply tightening, supports a cautiously optimistic view for crypto’s mid to long-term fundamentals,” says Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer of Gate.
Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served...

The crypto market is down today, albeit slightly, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization decreasing by 0.5%, going below $4 trillion to $3.97 trillion. Of the top 100 coins, 40 have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $231 billion.

TLDR:
  • The crypto market capitalization is down by 0.5% on Tuesday morning (UTC);
  • 60 of the top 100 coins are down, and 9 of the top 10 coins decreased;
  • BTC fell 1.4% to $113,144, and ETH is down 0.7% to $4,104;
  • The market could experience downward pressure and volatility in the near term;
  • ’The escalation of US-China tariffs has intensified volatility and contributed to crypto market sell-offs, reflecting macro uncertainty and inflation concerns’;
  • ’The US Federal Reserve’s scheduled rate cut at the end of October is a critical mitigating factor’;
  • US BTC and ETH spot ETFs saw outflows on Monday: $326.52 million and $428.52 million, respectively;
  • Crypto market sentiment has risen slightly within the neutral zone.

    • Crypto Winners & Losers

    At the time of writing, 9 of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices decrease over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.4%, currently trading at $113,144.

    Bitcoin (BTC)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Ethereum (ETH) is down by 0.7%, now changing hands at $4,104. This is the smallest decrease in the category.

    The highest drop is 4.2% by Binance Coin (BNB), now standing at $1,243.

    On the other hand, the only green coin is Solana (SOL), with a 4.1% rise to the price of $202.

    Of the top 100 coins, one recorded a double-digit increase: Story (IP) is up 17% to $6.76.

    It’s followed by Ethena (ENA)’s 8% to $0.4383.

    At the same time, Zcash (ZEC) recorded a double-digit drop of 19% to $225.

    Aster (ASTER) is next, having decreased by 4.6%, now trading at $1.4.

    Markets are reacting to geopolitical tension and tariff war threats coming from the US. Investors are now readying for the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech set for today.

    ‘Mid-Long Term Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic’

    Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer of Gate, said that the escalation of US-China tariffs “has intensified volatility and contributed to crypto market sell-offs, reflecting macro uncertainty and inflation concerns.”

    The market could experience downward pressure and volatility in the near term, as it digests geopolitical risks alongside the upcoming tariff implementations, Lee says.

    That said, the US Federal Reserve’s scheduled rate cut at the end of October is “a critical mitigating factor, poised to ease financial conditions and potentially stabilize risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. This dovish monetary shift, coupled with sustained institutional inflows and on-chain supply tightening, supports a cautiously optimistic view for crypto’s mid to long-term fundamentals.”

    Until after the Federal Reserve’s October 28-29 meeting, “investors should anticipate ongoing short-term swings, where clarity around monetary policy and trade dynamics may pave the way for steadier market conditions. Despite the turbulence, crypto’s role as an inflation hedge and alternative asset class grows more relevant amid elevated global uncertainties.”

    Moreover, Alexis Sirkia from the Yellow Network, argued that “recent market turmoil has revealed underlying weaknesses in the ‘trustless’ digital asset ecosystem. […] The sudden 80-90% crash of top altcoins, which wiped out 12 times more value than the FTX collapse, reveals that risk management on many CEXs remains a serious problem.”

    He adds that the lack of liquidity creates large price gaps, making it easy for big players to manipulate prices and trigger a crash. The failure of the auto-de-leveraging safety net worsens the situation, as the market can’t rebalance itself.

    Sirkia concludes: “The future depends on systems that give users full control of their assets and where market integrity is maintained through verifiable protocols, not by clearing houses that forcibly liquidate participants.”

    Levels & Events to Watch Next

    At the time of writing on Tuesday morning, BTC trades at $113,144. The coin had increased to the intraday high of $115,934 before plummeting to the day’s low of $112,716. The 7-day lowest point is currently $109,883.

    BTC has turned red across the day, week, and month time frames. It’s down nearly 10% in a week and 3% in a month. It’s also currently 10.5% away from its all-time high of $126,080.

    The coin is consolidating between $112,700 and $117,600. If it breaks out above $116,100, it could proceed to $119,800 and $122,500. Conversely, should it go lower, BTC could retest $111,200.

    Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

    Ethereum is currently trading at $4,104. The coin initially jumped from the day’s low of $4,066 to the day’s high of $4,283. It has decreased again over the past few hours. Its intraweek low is currently $3,686.

    ETH is now down 13.3% in a week and 12.7% in a month. It’s also down 17.5% compared to its August ATH of $4,946.

    It’s possible that the coin will move towards the $3,500 level and lower. On the other hand, should it move above the $4,200, followed by $4,350, we may see it back to $4,500.

    Ethereum (ETH)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has seen a slight increase in the past day, staying within the neutral zone. The crypto fear and greed index has risen from 40 yesterday to 42 today.

    Investors are still cautious and are waiting to see where the market will go next before making further decisions. Overall, the sentiment stands near the verge of the fear zone.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    ETFs Continue Red

    The US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw another day of outflows on Friday, with $326.52 million.

    Of the 12 ETFs, one saw inflows, and five saw outflows. BlackRock took in $60.36 million, while Grayscale and Bitwise let go of $145.39 million and $115.64 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Moreover, the US ETH ETFs recorded $428.52 million in outflows on 13 October.

    Seven of the nine finds saw negative flows, and none saw positive flows. BlackRock let go of the highest amount: $310.13 million. It’s followed by Grayscale’s $49.67 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Bhutan is migrating its national digital identity system from Polygon to Ethereum.

    The full process is expected to finish by Q1 2026, and it will allow nearly 800,000 citizens to verify their credentials on a public blockchain.

    Quick FAQ

    1. Why did crypto move against stocks today?

    The crypto market has decreased over the past day, and the stock market pushed upwards on Monday. By the closing time on 13 October, the S&P 500 was up by 1.56%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 2.18%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.29%. The stock market is fluctuating on the constantly shifting US-China trade news.

    1. Is this drop sustainable?

    We may see the market fluctuate for a bit longer before it somewhat stabilizes. Experts argue that there’s still enough room for prices to rise further.

