[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 14, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Cautious After Rebound as Whales Load Up on Massive Shorts; GameFi Leads Sector Gains
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The crypto market is flashing mixed signals, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below $114,000 and Ethereum (ETH) holding just above $4,100, while whales pile into short positions despite a sector-wide rebound. Most sectors posting gains in the past 24 hours, led by a 5.75% surge in GameFi as ImmutableX (IMX) and Four (FORM) jumped nearly 8%. DeFi and AI tokens also rallied, with Ethena (ENA) and Bittensor (TAO) climbing 11.9% and 10.4%, respectively. However, the CeFi sector was the lone laggard, slipping 1.07% as Binance Coin (BNB) and Aster (ASTER) dropped. Meanwhile, on-chain trackers revealed major whales, including the trader who made $160 million shorting the last crash, are again building hundreds of millions in short positions, hinting at caution beneath the surface.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- ‘This Felt Different’: Why Friday’s Crypto Crash Made History
- Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
- WazirX Wins Court Nod in Singapore for Debt Restructuring Scheme, CEO Says
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- ‘This Felt Different’: Why Friday’s Crypto Crash Made History
- Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
- WazirX Wins Court Nod in Singapore for Debt Restructuring Scheme, CEO Says
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by the End of 2025