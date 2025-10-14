BTC $112,352.88 -2.74%
ETH $4,036.67 -3.56%
SOL $198.05 -0.25%
PEPE $0.0000074 -4.26%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.18%
DOGE $0.20 -5.19%
XRP $2.49 -5.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 14, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Cautious After Rebound as Whales Load Up on Massive Shorts; GameFi Leads Sector Gains

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 14. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 14, 2025

The crypto market is flashing mixed signals, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below $114,000 and Ethereum (ETH) holding just above $4,100, while whales pile into short positions despite a sector-wide rebound. Most sectors posting gains in the past 24 hours, led by a 5.75% surge in GameFi as ImmutableX (IMX) and Four (FORM) jumped nearly 8%. DeFi and AI tokens also rallied, with Ethena (ENA) and Bittensor (TAO) climbing 11.9% and 10.4%, respectively. However, the CeFi sector was the lone laggard, slipping 1.07% as Binance Coin (BNB) and Aster (ASTER) dropped. Meanwhile, on-chain trackers revealed major whales, including the trader who made $160 million shorting the last crash, are again building hundreds of millions in short positions, hinting at caution beneath the surface.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Features
Kostya Kudo: What We Know About Crypto Trader’s Suicide
2025-10-13 07:26:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,041,076,309,874
-7.81
Trending Crypto
Features
Kostya Kudo: What We Know About Crypto Trader’s Suicide
2025-10-13 07:26:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
South Korea Resumes Review of Binance’s Gopax Acquisition After Two-Year Pause
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-14 05:53:06
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-14 05:45:20
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors