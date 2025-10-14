[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 14, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Cautious After Rebound as Whales Load Up on Massive Shorts; GameFi Leads Sector Gains

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 14. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market is flashing mixed signals, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below $114,000 and Ethereum (ETH) holding just above $4,100, while whales pile into short positions despite a sector-wide rebound. Most sectors posting gains in the past 24 hours, led by a 5.75% surge in GameFi as ImmutableX (IMX) and Four (FORM) jumped nearly 8%. DeFi and AI tokens also rallied, with Ethena (ENA) and Bittensor (TAO) climbing 11.9% and 10.4%, respectively. However, the CeFi sector was the lone laggard, slipping 1.07% as Binance Coin (BNB) and Aster (ASTER) dropped. Meanwhile, on-chain trackers revealed major whales, including the trader who made $160 million shorting the last crash, are again building hundreds of millions in short positions, hinting at caution beneath the surface.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.