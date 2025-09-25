White House Considering New CFTC Head Picks As Brian Quintenz Delays Continue

The White House weighs fresh CFTC chair contenders as Brian Quintenz’s stalled confirmation fuels speculation over whether he’ll ever take the role. Reports suggest multiple former regulators and financial officials are under consideration.

Author Julia Smith Last updated: September 25, 2025

The White House is considering new candidates to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) amid delays in Brian Quintenz’s confirmation process, reports this week allege.

According to a September 24 report from Semafor, the White House is looking at former CFTC official Josh Sterling as the agency’s potential chair nominee.

🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me.



Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Crypto in America reporter Eleanor Terrett reports that the agency is weighing National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Kyle Hauptman and former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers as possible CFTC chair picks.

Just last week, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was also vetting the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force Chief Counsel and Senior Adviser to the Chairman, Mike Selig, and the U.S. Treasury Counselor to the Secretary, Tyler Williams.

Brian Quintenz Worries Trump Was Misled Amid Delayed Confirmation

News of the White House’s potential new CFTC pick comes just weeks after Quintenz took to social media to say that Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss asked U.S. President Donald Trump to have Quintenz’s nomination “paused.”

In a message exchange with Winklevoss shared by Quintenz, the longtime crypto donor discussed concerns over the CFTC’s June 2025 complaint against Gemini regarding investigative misconduct.

“I believe these texts make it clear what they were after from me, and what I refused to promise,” Quintenz said. “It’s my understanding that after this exchange, they contacted the President and asked that my confirmation be paused for reasons other than what is reflected in these texts.”

The duo eventually agreed to chat at a later date, though it’s unclear whether that conversation ever happened.

“I believe transparency and integrity are paramount,” he added. “Protecting the President and his agenda are more important than any job.”

However, with a growing number of reports hitting the press, Quintenz may not assume the position of CFTC chair under Trump after all.