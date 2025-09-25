BTC $109,759.19 -3.38%
ETH $3,936.86 -5.37%
SOL $199.56 -5.94%
PEPE $0.0000091 -5.01%
SHIB $0.000011 -2.95%
DOGE $0.22 -6.11%
XRP $2.80 -5.46%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.43
Cryptonews News

White House Considering New CFTC Head Picks As Brian Quintenz Delays Continue

CFTC Crypto Regulation Trump
The White House weighs fresh CFTC chair contenders as Brian Quintenz’s stalled confirmation fuels speculation over whether he’ll ever take the role. Reports suggest multiple former regulators and financial officials are under consideration.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The White House is considering new candidates to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) amid delays in Brian Quintenz’s confirmation process, reports this week allege.

White House Considering New CFTC Chair Picks

According to a September 24 report from Semafor, the White House is looking at former CFTC official Josh Sterling as the agency’s potential chair nominee.

Meanwhile, Crypto in America reporter Eleanor Terrett reports that the agency is weighing National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Kyle Hauptman and former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers as possible CFTC chair picks.

Just last week, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was also vetting the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force Chief Counsel and Senior Adviser to the Chairman, Mike Selig, and the U.S. Treasury Counselor to the Secretary, Tyler Williams.

Brian Quintenz Worries Trump Was Misled Amid Delayed Confirmation

News of the White House’s potential new CFTC pick comes just weeks after Quintenz took to social media to say that Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss asked U.S. President Donald Trump to have Quintenz’s nomination “paused.”

In a message exchange with Winklevoss shared by Quintenz, the longtime crypto donor discussed concerns over the CFTC’s June 2025 complaint against Gemini regarding investigative misconduct.

“I believe these texts make it clear what they were after from me, and what I refused to promise,” Quintenz said. “It’s my understanding that after this exchange, they contacted the President and asked that my confirmation be paused for reasons other than what is reflected in these texts.”

The duo eventually agreed to chat at a later date, though it’s unclear whether that conversation ever happened.

“I believe transparency and integrity are paramount,” he added. “Protecting the President and his agenda are more important than any job.”

However, with a growing number of reports hitting the press, Quintenz may not assume the position of CFTC chair under Trump after all.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Explode Higher as $10 Billion in Short Bets Hang by a Thread
2025-09-23 16:51:19
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Bitcoin News
Crypto Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts $3.4M Bitcoin by 2028 – What Does he Know?
2025-09-23 12:31:14
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,950,503,751,940
-8.24
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Explode Higher as $10 Billion in Short Bets Hang by a Thread
2025-09-23 16:51:19
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Bitcoin News
Crypto Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts $3.4M Bitcoin by 2028 – What Does he Know?
2025-09-23 12:31:14
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Trump CFTC Pick Brian Quintenz Shares Key Messages With Tyler Winklevoss As Confirmation Stalls
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-11 21:41:24
Blockchain News
Crypto Lobby Rallies Behind Brian Quintenz for CFTC – But Will the Senate Move?
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-08-20 21:23:58
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors