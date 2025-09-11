BTC $115,232.56 1.07%
Trump CFTC Pick Brian Quintenz Shares Key Messages With Tyler Winklevoss As Confirmation Stalls

Brian Quintenz shared messages with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss that he says illustrate behind-the-scenes efforts to pause his nomination, raising new questions about the stalled confirmation process.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Brian Quintenz, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), shared messages between him and Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss, amid his stalled confirmation.

Brian Quintenz Takes to X Over ‘Paused’ CFTC Nomination

According to a September 10 X post on Quintenz’s official account, the a16z crypto policy head claims that Winklevoss asked Trump to have Quintenz’s nomination “paused” following their message exchange.

The messages from late July purportedly detail Winklevoss’s concerns over what he calls “7 years of lawfare trophy hunting” and largely focus on Gemini’s June 2025 complaint with the CFTC regarding investigative misconduct.

“I believe these texts make it clear what they were after from me, and what I refused to promise,” Quintenz said. “It’s my understanding that after this exchange they contacted the President and asked that my confirmation be paused for reasons other than what is reflected in these texts.”

The duo eventually agreed to chat at a later date, though it’s unclear whether that conversation ever happened.

“I believe transparency and integrity are paramount,” he added. “Protecting the President and his agenda are more important than any job.”

Gemini Pays Up in CFTC Case

The CFTC formally filed a complaint against Gemini in 2022 for “making false or misleading statements of material facts or omitting to state material facts to the CFTC” over the self-certification of a bitcoin futures product.

As a result, the digital asset platform was ordered to pay a civil monetary penalty of $5 million.

“Making false or misleading statements to the CFTC in connection with a derivatives product certification undermines the CFTC’s efforts to ensure all futures products trading on CFTC-regulated markets comply with the CEA and CFTC regulations and, among other things, are not readily susceptible to manipulation,” former Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley said in a statement at the time.

However, it is still unclear whether Quintenz’s confirmation process will proceed.

