White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report

Trump White House Winklevoss Twins
The move comes after reports that Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss urged President Trump to stop Quintenz’s confirmation, leaving the agency’s next leader uncertain.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

The White House has formally rescinded its nomination of a16z policy head Brian Quintenz to the role of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), per a Politico report published Tuesday.

White House Withdraws CFTC Chair Offer

According to the September 30 report, two anonymous sources confirmed to the media outlet that Quintenz’s nomination had been withdrawn ahead of a formal public announcement.

“Being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life,” Quintenz said in a statement. “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration.

“I’m looking forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country,” he added.

Brian Quintenz Takes To Social Media

News of the White House’s decision to pull Quintenz’s nomination follows reports that Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss pressed U.S. President Donald Trump not to go forward with the former CFTC commissioner’s confirmation process.

On September 10, Quintenz took to social media to allege that the Winklevoss twins made an appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to have Quintenz’s nomination “paused.”

In a message exchange with Winklevoss shared by Quintenz, the longtime crypto donor discussed concerns over the CFTC’s June 2025 complaint against Gemini regarding investigative misconduct.

“I believe these texts make it clear what they were after from me, and what I refused to promise,” Quintenz said. “It’s my understanding that after this exchange, they contacted the President and asked that my confirmation be paused for reasons other than what is reflected in these texts.”

Several names have been circulating in the press as potential replacements to lead the federal regulator in recent weeks, including former CFTC official Josh Sterling, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Chair Kyle Hauptman and former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers.

However, it remains to be seen just who will go on to spearhead the CFTC under Trump’s second term.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto Regulation News
The Turf War Is Over For Crypto, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham Says
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-30 20:11:53
Blockchain News
South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Kimchi Coins Losing Out to International Rivals – Report
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-30 23:30:00
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
