The Turf War Is Over For Crypto, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham Says

CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham declared the agency’s regulatory "turf war" with the SEC finished, framing the move as a step toward clearer rules for crypto markets. The remarks came at a landmark joint roundtable alongside industry executives.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Last updated: 

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Caroline Pham has officially recognized the end of the “turf war” between the agency and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SEC, CFTC Turf War Is Over, Caroline Pham Declares

According to official remarks given by Pham at the SEC-CFTC joint roundtable on Monday, the federal regulator took time to acknowledge the “historic” September 29 event.

“It’s a new day. And the turf war is over,” Pham said. “Can we take a moment to appreciate how far we’ve come under this administration?”

Featuring key players in the blockchain industry such as Polymarket’s Shayne Coplan, Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi, and Kalshi CEO and co-founder Tarek Mansour, the roundtable largely focused on regulatory harmonization priorities between the two agencies.

“Our financial markets are critical to fueling America’s growers, producers, and innovators that drive our economic growth and prosperity,” Pham said. “As regulators, we must do all we can to remove unnecessary drag on our markets that impedes our chances of reaching our full economic potential.”

“Simply by working together, we have an opportunity to bring real value to our markets and those they serve—the American people,” she added.

U.S. Regulatory Agencies Reach Key Turning Point, SEC Chair Says

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins gave remarks at the landmark roundtable in addition to Pham, calling it a “turning point” in American financial history.

“For too long, the SEC and CFTC have operated in parallel lanes, too often in conflict with one another, leaving the American public to bear the costs of duplication, delay, and uncertainty,” Atkins said. “That era is behind us.”

Under Atkins, the SEC has largely moved away from its previous regulation-by-enforcement approach toward the digital asset sector.

Meanwhile, the CFTC remains in limbo over who will lead the agency as the nomination process for U.S. President Donald Trump’s chairman pick, Brian Quintenz, sees continuous delays.

However, Monday’s roundtable may prove to be a starting point for clearer crypto regulations across the board in the U.S.

Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
