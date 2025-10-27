BTC $114,602.39 0.04%
ETH $4,140.58 0.33%
SOL $199.28 -0.55%
PEPE $0.0000072 -2.37%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.24%
DOGE $0.20 -1.06%
XRP $2.64 -0.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

White House Officially Taps Mike Selig As CFTC Chair – Inside the Shake-Up After Quintenz

CFTC SEC Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated SEC Crypto Task Force chief counsel Mike Selig to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The pick highlights Trump’s bid to reshape financial regulation around digital innovation and market competitiveness.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Mike Selig to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the latter confirmed on Saturday.

Mike Selig Speaks Amid CFTC Chair News

Selig, who most recently led the SEC’s Crypto Task Force as chief counsel, took to X on October 25 to say he was “honored” to spearhead the CFTC.

“With the President’s leadership, a Great Golden Age for America’s Financial Markets and a Wealth of New Opportunities stand before us,” Selig said.

“I pledge to work tirelessly to facilitate Well-Functioning Commodity Markets, promote Freedom, Competition and Innovation, and help the President make the United States the Crypto Capital of the World,” he added.

Brian Quintenz Nomination Withdrawn After Winklevoss Concerns

Selig’s nomination comes after the nomination process for Trump’s initial pick for CFTC chair, a16z policy head Brian Quintenz, stalled earlier this year.

In July, reports emerged that Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler allegedly voiced concerns over whether Quintenz was aligned with the Trump administration’s plans for crypto.

In September, Quintenz shared a series of messages between him and Tyler Winklevoss on X before his nomination was rescinded later that month.

Trump, who largely campaigned with support from the blockchain sector, has received both praise and scrutiny for his affiliation with the digital asset industry.

Shortly before his inauguration, Trump selected Yammer founder David Sacks to serve as the newly established White House A.I. and Crypto Czar.

Following news of Selig’s nomination, Sacks praised him as “deeply knowledgeable about financial markets” and “passionate about modernizing our regulatory approach in order to maintain America’s competitiveness in the digital asset era.”

“On behalf of the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets, @patrickjwitt and I look forward to continuing our work with Mike to deliver on President Trump’s promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet,” he continued.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 15:55:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,076,632,480,708
3.44
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 15:55:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
IBM Launches ‘Digital Asset Haven’ as Institutional Crypto Activity Accelerates
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-27 17:44:25
Crypto Regulation News
Canada Races to Finalize Stablecoin Rules Before Budget Reveal – Why?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-27 19:20:59
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors