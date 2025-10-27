IBM Launches ‘Digital Asset Haven’ as Institutional Crypto Activity Accelerates

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 27, 2025

IBM has launched a new platform dubbed the IBM Digital Asset Haven, designed to help financial institutions, governments, and enterprises manage their digital asset operations.

Meet IBM Digital Asset Haven, built for the next era of finance.



It’s a single, secure environment for the clients to manage and transact digital assets, empowering institutions to enter this new economy.



Learn more: https://t.co/fRvcQhBeV3 pic.twitter.com/Ro0pYfidEO — IBM Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure (@IBMcloud) October 27, 2025

The platform has been developed in partnership with Dfns, a digital wallet infrastructure provider. The platform integrates IBM’s trusted infrastructure with Dfns’ advanced digital asset management technology. Dfns claims to have created more than 15 million wallets for over 250 clients.

Bringing Institutional-Grade Compliance and Security

As tokenized assets and stablecoins gain global traction, IBM explains that the Digital Asset Haven platform will give institutions the tools to evolve. The platform gives native support for residency controls, programmable multi-party approvals, and policy-based governance, allowing organizations to operate digital asset programs that meet regulatory expectations.

“With IBM Digital Asset Haven, our clients have the opportunity to enter and expand into the digital asset space backed by IBM’s level of security and reliability,” said Tom McPherson, General Manager of IBM Z and LinuxONE. “This unified platform delivers the resilience and data governance they have been asking for, empowering governments and enterprises to build the next generation of financial services.”

Full Lifecycle Management and Integrations

The platform’s Transaction Lifecycle Management feature automates the entire blockchain process—from execution and routing to monitoring and settlement—across more than 40 public and private blockchains. Its Governance and Entitlement Management framework allows for customizable multi-party authorization and policy enforcement to suit institutional-grade operations.

To speed up deployment, IBM said the Digital Asset Haven also offers pre-integrated services for KYC, AML, and yield generation, along with APIs and SDKs for developers.

Built on IBM’s Security Heritage

At the foundation of IBM Digital Asset Haven is a holistic security framework combining Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Hardware Security Modules (HSM), and IBM’s Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO) for compliant cold storage. These tools, supported by quantum-safe cryptography, prepare institutions for both current and future regulatory standards.

“Together with IBM, we’ve built a platform that goes beyond custody to orchestrate the full digital asset ecosystem, paving the way for digital assets to move from pilot programs to production at a global scale,” said Clarisse Hagège, CEO of Dfns.

IBM Digital Asset Haven will be available as a SaaS and hybrid SaaS solution in Q4 2025, with an on-premises release planned for Q2 2026—marking IBM’s boldest move yet to bring bank-grade infrastructure to the digital asset sector.

IBM’s ‘Lightweight Engine’

In 2024, IBM unveiled its new “Lightweight Engine” for the WatsonX.ai platform, marking a major step in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses.

While IBM primarily targets large enterprises, the innovation could prove to be a game-changer for small to mid-sized companies, particularly in rapidly growing sectors like fintech.