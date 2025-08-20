What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next?

Sleeper pick Flipr is going parabolic – FLIPR price prediction now eyes $1 as market sentiment heats up.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 20, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

FLIPR coin is emerging as the micro-cap DeFi play of choice, fuelling a growing number of bullish price predictions.

A parabolic move has set it up over 350% so week so far, logging a new $0.022 all-time high as most other altcoins face profit-taking and a shakeout of weak hands.

Flipr is described as an AI-assisted trading interface for Polymarket, bringing prediction markets, leverage, lending, and trading directly on X (formerly Twitter).

prediction market leverage is here.



we’ve been heads down building the terminal + leverage experience and it’s finally ready for beta.



this is the first leverage platform designed for prediction markets, helping users maximize returns with limited capital.



private beta access… pic.twitter.com/bXsz5soyC7 — Flipr (@fliprbot) July 31, 2025

Trades are triggered by tagging the Flipr bot on X with commands, connecting with third-party wallet provider Privy to allow trades directly from your own wallet.

FLIPR Coin Price Prediction: Can Flipr Hit $1 Next?

Flipr could be in for a continuation of its parabolic run with a potential bull flag pattern forming on the 1-hour chart.

FLIPR / SOL 1-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: DexScreener, Meteora,

The key breakout threshold sits at $0.020, a resistance level that has yet to flip into solid support.

FLIPR coin test this level as momentum indicators flip bullish. The RSI has recovered the neutral line at 55, suggesting that buyers are guiding the current move.

The MACD line also approaches a potential golden cross, en route to surpass the signal line, a setup which often marks the early stages of a new uptrend.

A successful breakout opens the door for a retest of the recent FLIPR coin all-time high at $0.022, laying the groundwork for new price discovery if flipped to support.

Fully materialised, the flag pattern breakout sets a potential $0.080 target, representing a 300% gain from current prices.

While $1 likely remains a long-term milestone tied to broader adoption, upcoming macro catalysts could fuel fresh demand.

A dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the August 22 annual economic symposium would likely set the stage for risk-on appetite in anticipation of September rate cuts.

This week will be decisive for rate cuts.



This week will be decisive for crypto. pic.twitter.com/LINyXkAx5F — CryptoGoos (@crypto_goos) August 20, 2025

With analysts expecting up to four cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like crypto, the macro narrative could push Flipr coin further.

This Leverage Trading Platform is Making Waves Too

FLIPR coin’s rally underpins a broader shift towards prediction markets and leverage trading.

For spot traders, a 1000x is a rare occurrence requiring luck to get in early or conviction to play the long game.

Leverage traders play a different game. They don’t wait for the market to move; they predict it.

Now with CoinFutures, the brand-new leveraged trading platform from the hugely popular CoinPoker platform, getting started is simpler than ever.

On CoinFutures, you decide if a crypto is going up or down, how much to stake, and how much leverage to use—up to 1000x.

This leverage is what multiplies potential winnings (and potential losses). But thanks to built-in stop-loss orders and the option to cash out any time, you control your exposure and risk.

For leverage traders, a 1000x gain is a strategic choice.

You can try out CoinFutures by downloading the CoinPoker app, with no KYC or exchange accounts required to sign up.