What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
FLIPR coin is emerging as the micro-cap DeFi play of choice, fuelling a growing number of bullish price predictions.
A parabolic move has set it up over 350% so week so far, logging a new $0.022 all-time high as most other altcoins face profit-taking and a shakeout of weak hands.
Flipr is described as an AI-assisted trading interface for Polymarket, bringing prediction markets, leverage, lending, and trading directly on X (formerly Twitter).
Trades are triggered by tagging the Flipr bot on X with commands, connecting with third-party wallet provider Privy to allow trades directly from your own wallet.
FLIPR Coin Price Prediction: Can Flipr Hit $1 Next?
Flipr could be in for a continuation of its parabolic run with a potential bull flag pattern forming on the 1-hour chart.
The key breakout threshold sits at $0.020, a resistance level that has yet to flip into solid support.
FLIPR coin test this level as momentum indicators flip bullish. The RSI has recovered the neutral line at 55, suggesting that buyers are guiding the current move.
The MACD line also approaches a potential golden cross, en route to surpass the signal line, a setup which often marks the early stages of a new uptrend.
A successful breakout opens the door for a retest of the recent FLIPR coin all-time high at $0.022, laying the groundwork for new price discovery if flipped to support.
Fully materialised, the flag pattern breakout sets a potential $0.080 target, representing a 300% gain from current prices.
While $1 likely remains a long-term milestone tied to broader adoption, upcoming macro catalysts could fuel fresh demand.
A dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the August 22 annual economic symposium would likely set the stage for risk-on appetite in anticipation of September rate cuts.
With analysts expecting up to four cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like crypto, the macro narrative could push Flipr coin further.
