BTC $113,611.54 0.09%
ETH $4,290.31 3.03%
SOL $183.45 2.97%
PEPE $0.000010 1.32%
SHIB $0.000012 1.54%
DOGE $0.21 1.59%
XRP $2.92 0.10%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.91
Cryptonews Price Analysis

What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next? 

FLIPR Polymarket Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Sleeper pick Flipr is going parabolic – FLIPR price prediction now eyes $1 as market sentiment heats up.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next? 

FLIPR coin is emerging as the micro-cap DeFi play of choice, fuelling a growing number of bullish price predictions.

A parabolic move has set it up over 350% so week so far, logging a new $0.022 all-time high as most other altcoins face profit-taking and a shakeout of weak hands.

Flipr is described as an AI-assisted trading interface for Polymarket, bringing prediction markets, leverage, lending, and trading directly on X (formerly Twitter).

Trades are triggered by tagging the Flipr bot on X with commands, connecting with third-party wallet provider Privy to allow trades directly from your own wallet.

FLIPR Coin Price Prediction: Can Flipr Hit $1 Next?

Flipr could be in for a continuation of its parabolic run with a potential bull flag pattern forming on the 1-hour chart.

FLIPR / SOL 1-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: DexScreener, Meteora,
FLIPR / SOL 1-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: DexScreener, Meteora,

The key breakout threshold sits at $0.020, a resistance level that has yet to flip into solid support.

FLIPR coin test this level as momentum indicators flip bullish. The RSI has recovered the neutral line at 55, suggesting that buyers are guiding the current move.

The MACD line also approaches a potential golden cross, en route to surpass the signal line, a setup which often marks the early stages of a new uptrend.

A successful breakout opens the door for a retest of the recent FLIPR coin all-time high at $0.022, laying the groundwork for new price discovery if flipped to support.

Fully materialised, the flag pattern breakout sets a potential $0.080 target, representing a 300% gain from current prices.

While $1 likely remains a long-term milestone tied to broader adoption, upcoming macro catalysts could fuel fresh demand.

A dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the August 22 annual economic symposium would likely set the stage for risk-on appetite in anticipation of September rate cuts.

With analysts expecting up to four cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like crypto, the macro narrative could push Flipr coin further.

This Leverage Trading Platform is Making Waves Too

FLIPR coin’s rally underpins a broader shift towards prediction markets and leverage trading.

For spot traders, a 1000x is a rare occurrence requiring luck to get in early or conviction to play the long game.

Leverage traders play a different game. They don’t wait for the market to move; they predict it.

Now with CoinFutures, the brand-new leveraged trading platform from the hugely popular CoinPoker platform, getting started is simpler than ever.

On CoinFutures, you decide if a crypto is going up or down, how much to stake, and how much leverage to use—up to 1000x.

How to trade with leverage on Coin Futures.

This leverage is what multiplies potential winnings (and potential losses). But thanks to built-in stop-loss orders and the option to cash out any time, you control your exposure and risk.

For leverage traders, a 1000x gain is a strategic choice.

You can try out CoinFutures by downloading the CoinPoker app, with no KYC or exchange accounts required to sign up.

Click Here to Find Out More
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.92
0.10 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
1.32 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,981,769,124
-7.49
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next? 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-08-20 16:33:21
Altcoin News
Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-20 15:10:01
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors