Cryptonews Price Analysis

Whale Signal or Exit? XRP Price Prediction After 44M Tokens Leave Exchange

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
In this XRP price prediction, we explore a major exchange withdrawal that could signal growing accumulation and a bullish shift ahead.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1748883051-xrp-price-prediction

The XRP price has slipped by 8.2% to $2.14 amid a broader market cooldown following last month’s rally.

Yet fresh signs of accumulation are emerging, with one XRP community member on X reporting a major exchange withdrawal just days ago.

It appears that the Turkish crypto exchange Paribu has taken out of circulation 44.1 million XRP tokens worth nearly $100 million that were moved to an external wallet.

This kind of move reduces the token’s liquidity in the short term and typically supports a bullish XRP price prediction.

The market also interprets whales’ decision to move XRP tokens out of exchanges as supportive of a price uptick as it means that deep-pocketed investors are positioning for an upcoming rally.

The move occurred just days after the CME Group launched two futures contracts linked to XRP.

In addition, the market has been waiting for the SEC’s nod to multiple XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

The approval of these ETFs could result in significant liquidity flowing to the cryptocurrency, which favors a bullish XRP price prediction.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Finds Support at 200-day EMA – Is the Pullback Over?

XRP broke its trend line support a couple of weeks ago and has been dropping since then. The price action also shows that a ‘death cross’ has emerged in the daily chart after the 9-day exponential moving average (EMA) crossed below the 21-day EMA.

xrp price prediction

The last time this happened, it resulted in an 18% loss for the token. If a similar decline takes place this time, a bearish XRP price prediction would set a first target of $1.9 for the token in the near term.

For now, XRP has found support at its 200-day EMA and has bounced off that key indicator in the past few days.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a downtrend for days, which supports a bearish outlook as well. However, this still qualifies as a normal pullback during what still is a bull market.

If that’s the case, XRP could soon recover as late buyers will take advantage of these declines to buy the token.

Apart from XRP, the best crypto presales of the year like SUBBD offer significant upside potential to early buyers who take advantage of these events to buy their tokens at a discounted price.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Raises $500K to Create a Better Home for Influencers

SUBBD (SUBBD) is a decentralized content distribution platform created to provide a better environment in which influencers can thrive.

subbd crypto presale

The platform lets influencers keep a higher share of their earnings and gives them a say on moderation policies and other key rules through the $SUBBD governance token.

Creators can also share AI-generated content to produce passive income and will be compensated almost immediately through the use of smart contracts and the $SUBBD token.

Fans will also get discounts, early access to features, and the possibility of making custom requests by using this utility token.

As a result, the demand for $SUBBD will likely skyrocket after the platform is launched.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
