BTC $115,413.43 -0.35%
ETH $4,499.13 -2.62%
SOL $233.34 -3.62%
PEPE $0.000010 -7.66%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.30%
DOGE $0.26 -5.28%
XRP $3.00 -1.34%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.66
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Trump Proposes Major SEC Shakeup: Quarterly Earnings Reports at Risk – How this Impacts Crypto Firms

SEC Trump
Trump hands the stopwatch to the SEC: fewer 10‑Qs, more ‘long‑term’—but for crypto‑tethered firms, six months is a lifetime where risks hide in the gap.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Trump Proposes Major SEC Shakeup: Quarterly Earnings Reports at Risk — How this Impacts Crypto Firms

President Donald Trump has revived his push to end mandatory quarterly earnings reports for U.S. public companies, calling for a switch to semiannual disclosures in a move he says would cut costs and allow executives to focus on long-term growth.

The proposal, outlined in a Truth Social post on Monday, would require approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump Calls for Six-Month Earnings Reports, Citing China’s Long-Term Strategy

“Subject to SEC approval, companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis, but rather to report on a six-month basis,” Trump wrote.

He argued the change would save businesses money and give managers space to “properly run their companies.”

Trump added that American firms are trapped by short-term pressures, contrasting it with what he described as China’s “50 to 100 year view” on corporate strategy.

The idea is not new. During his first term, Trump directed the SEC to study the possibility of moving to six-month reporting, but the initiative stalled amid concerns about investor transparency.

His renewed push aligns with arguments long made by business leaders such as JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, who in 2018 co-wrote an op-ed criticizing the “unhealthy focus on short-term profits” created by quarterly reporting.

Hillary Clinton also raised the issue during her 2016 campaign, warning against “quarterly capitalism.”

The debate comes as some exchanges push for reform. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Long-Term Stock Exchange, backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, is preparing to petition the SEC to allow companies to move away from quarterly reporting.

“We hear a lot about how it’s overly burdensome to be a public company,” said Bill Harts, the exchange’s CEO.

Supporters of the current system argue that quarterly filings provide transparency for shareholders and policymakers.

They say regular updates from airlines, banks, and technology firms give early indications about everything from travel demand to loan losses and trends like artificial intelligence adoption.

Economists also warn that reducing the frequency of reports could limit investor oversight and reduce market stability.

Internationally, Trump’s proposal would bring U.S. rules closer to Europe and the UK, where companies report every six months but may choose to release quarterly results.

In Australia, semiannual reporting is standard. By contrast, Chinese firms face stricter requirements, with listed companies obligated to publish quarterly, semiannual, and annual reports, while Hong Kong-listed firms operate under a six-month system.

For crypto firms that have gone public in the U.S., such as Coinbase, the outcome of this debate could prove pivotal. Quarterly reports currently provide rare insight into trading volumes, custody services, and market demand.

A shift to semiannual filings may lessen that visibility, reducing the frequency of updates that investors and regulators rely on to gauge the health of crypto businesses.

Crypto Adoption by Public Companies Could Be Reshaped by Trump’s SEC Plan

The debate over quarterly reporting comes as the Trump administration sharpens its focus on digital assets.

In June, the White House released a 166-page report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, outlining plans to position the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group recommended sweeping reforms to modernize financial regulation, expand bank participation in crypto services, and give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission explicit oversight of non-security digital asset spot markets.

The report also hailed the signing of the GENIUS Act in July, which created the first federal framework for stablecoins.

The administration said the law would strengthen the role of the U.S. dollar in global finance while affirming its opposition to central bank digital currencies.

The White House described the recommendations as a pathway to a “Golden Age of Crypto,” claiming to have already ended banking restrictions on the industry.

Meanwhile, crypto firms are reporting stronger results as digital asset prices rebound. MicroStrategy posted $120.4 million in Q2 revenue alongside the purchase of 12,800 additional Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 152,800 BTC.

Block reported a 34% increase in Bitcoin revenue year-over-year, while Coinbase saw revenue hit $663 million, despite facing ongoing litigation with the SEC. Robinhood also turned a quarterly profit for the first time since going public.

Analysts note that corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses now holding more than 6% of Bitcoin’s supply, a shift that could reshape financial reporting if Trump’s SEC overhaul proceeds.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
2025-09-15 11:29:34
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$115,413
0.35 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,499
2.62 %
Ethereum
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2642
5.28 %
Dogecoin
Solana
SOL
$233.34
3.62 %
Solana
Monero
XMR
$302.62
0.85 %
Monero

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,211,452,360,827
3.31
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
2025-09-15 11:29:34
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:46:32
Blockchain News
Base Now “Exploring” a Network Token – Is a Massive Airdrop Imminent?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:34:09
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors