Wall Street to Boost Bitcoin Allocations by Year-End, Says Veteran Analyst

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: September 14, 2025

Veteran Wall Street strategist Jordi Visser expects US financial institutions to increase their exposure to Bitcoin before the end of 2025, signaling what could be a new wave of institutional inflows into the digital asset space.

Key Takeaways: Wall Street is expected to increase Bitcoin allocations by the end of 2025, according to strategist Jordi Visser.

Institutional inflows into Bitcoin are accelerating, with ETFs and public companies holding over $117 billion in BTC.

Visser sees bullish technical signals across crypto, pointing to broader momentum beyond just Bitcoin.

“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano in a recent interview.

“That is going to happen,” he added, underscoring his confidence in the shift.

Visser: Wall Street Gearing Up for 2026 With Bigger Bitcoin Bets

Visser believes traditional players are preparing now for 2026 and sees Bitcoin’s role expanding across institutional portfolios.

His comments echo findings from a March 2025 Coinbase–EY Parthenon survey, which showed 83% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto exposure next year.

Bitwise, in a separate May report, projected up to $120 billion in Bitcoin inflows by 2025, and $300 billion by 2026.

The timing of Visser’s forecast coincides with renewed strength in spot Bitcoin ETFs.

US-based funds have pulled in roughly $2.33 billion in net inflows over the past week alone, bringing total inflows since their January launch to nearly $57 billion, according to Farside data.

Public companies are also leaning further into Bitcoin. As of now, the combined holdings of Bitcoin across public firms total more than $117 billion, based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

On the technical front, Visser said he’s been encouraged by recent chart activity. While avoiding a firm price prediction, he noted signs of “mini breakouts” across the broader crypto market.

He highlighted Ethereum’s consolidation between $4,000 and $5,000, and suggested that a rally across the full ecosystem, including altcoins like Dogecoin and Sui, would confirm broader market momentum.

The forecast arrives as Bitcoin continues to hover around $115,000, with traders debating whether a cycle peak is near or still ahead.

Arthur Hayes Urges Bitcoin Investors to Think Long-Term

As reported, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is pushing back against the short-term mindset dominating the crypto space, warning that many Bitcoin investors are too focused on quick gains.

In a recent interview, Hayes criticized the obsession with instant wealth, stating that those expecting to buy a Lamborghini the day after buying Bitcoin are likely to be liquidated.

While Bitcoin currently lags behind recent record highs in stocks and gold, Hayes dismissed comparisons as flawed.

He argued that when adjusted for inflation and currency debasement, Bitcoin remains the top-performing asset, outperforming traditional markets in real terms. “Deflate things by Bitcoin,” he said, “you can’t even see them on the chart.”

Despite market volatility, Hayes remains bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. He previously predicted BTC could hit $250,000 by the end of 2025.

Despite Hayes’ warning, young men are emerging as the dominant demographic in crypto ownership, viewing digital assets not just as investments, but as quick paths to wealth.