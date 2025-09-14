BTC $115,333.00 -0.53%
ETH $4,607.59 -1.45%
SOL $240.67 -1.04%
PEPE $0.000011 -2.88%
SHIB $0.000013 -3.81%
DOGE $0.27 -3.55%
XRP $3.03 -2.71%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.12
Cryptonews Blockchain News

V Global Crypto Exchange Accomplices Handed Suspended Sentences in $1.4B Fraud Case

Legal South Korea
Three MLM experts ordered to pay fines and serve five years probation
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
V Global Crypto Exchange Accomplices Handed Suspended Sentences in $1.4B Fraud Case

Executives who helped the bogus crypto exchange V Global dupe some 50,000 customers out of some $1.4 billion will not go to jail.

A South Korean court instead handed the three unnamed individuals suspended sentences. It issued fines, despite conceding they had caused “astronomical damages.”

The South Korean newspaper Seoul Shinmun and the news agency Yonhap reported on September 14, that the Criminal Division of the Daejeon District Court’s Cheonan Branch passed judgment on three individuals convicted of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

The presiding judge sentenced all three of the officials to three years in jail (suspended). The court also ordered them to serve five years of probation.

The trio’s names were withheld for legal reasons. The court also ordered the first individual, referred to as A (a 61-year-old woman), to pay a 660 million won ($474,000) fine.

The judge also ordered B (63, also female) to pay a 426 million won fine ($306,000). A man identified as C (aged 57) was ordered to pay 259 million won ($186,000).

V Global Crypto Exchange: Fines, Suspended Sentences, and Probation Orders

The trio, prosecutors told the court, occupied top positions in organizations that used multi-level marketing methods. They were tasked with luring customers to the V Global platform.

Daejeon District Court.
Daejeon District Court. (Source: Minseong Kim [CC BY-SA 4.0])

Their efforts earned them up to 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) each in profits, prosecution officials told the court. In sentencing, the presiding judge said:

“The defendants caused astronomical damage by exploiting popular interest in cryptoassets. Over 50,000 victims are still living with the economic and mental pain of this crime. The damage done to society is considerable. A strict punishment is called for.”

But the judge added that the executives did ensure that some of the victims received payouts and the “profits” they had been promised.

The Supreme Court jailed Lee (given name withheld for legal reasons), the CEO of V Global, for 25 years for masterminding the fake exchange back in 2023.

A Veneer of Authenticity

The CEO and his staff created a realistic-looking trading platform, designed to resemble bona fide South Korean exchanges like Upbit and Bithumb.

The platform featured real-time price charts for coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as coin tickers and realistic-looking trading volume tables.

The V Global exchange used a “tiered membership system” that incorporated advanced multi-layered marketing methods.

Its operators offered members payouts in V Global-branded tokens if they “recruited new members.”

But the courts later determined that these coins were just as fake as the exchange itself, and had never launched on any blockchain protocol.

South Korean courts have also jailed other senior V Global executives. One individual is currently serving a 14-year sentence. Another, meanwhile, is coming toward the end of a four-year jail term.

V Global launched in mid-2020. But the rouse began to unravel in 2021, when disgruntled customers filed legal complaints, stating that they could not withdraw their assets from the exchange.

At its height, the bogus exchange operated from a building in the heart of Seoul’s busy commercial district.

The district is home to some of the country’s biggest crypto exchanges and most prominent blockchain technology startups.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,264,116,419,842
5.51
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-06 09:22:48
Press Releases
Gemini AI Predicts XRP Dogecoin Prices and Recommends SolMining XRP Contracts
2025-09-05 11:15:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors