BTC $109,782.46 1.48%
ETH $3,844.15 1.41%
SOL $186.80 -0.13%
PEPE $0.0000065 -0.02%
SHIB $0.0000099 1.39%
DOGE $0.18 1.13%
XRP $2.51 1.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

US Senators Push to Finalize Crypto Market Bill as Shutdown Standoff Deepens: Report

Clarity Act Regulation US Senators
This concentrated push for CLARITY Act, the crypto market structure bill, happening despite a prolonged government shutdown, is a rare point of bipartisan cooperation on Capitol Hill.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
US Senators Push to Finalize Crypto Market Bill as Shutdown Standoff Deepens: Report

Bipartisan talks on a long-awaited U.S. crypto market regulation package, the CLARITY Act, have resumed in the Senate, even as Washington remains paralyzed by a government shutdown now in its 31st day, one of the longest in U.S. history.

Lawmakers from both parties are racing to finalize the market structure bill that could reshape oversight of digital assets before election politics stall progress.

The negotiations, led by key Senate committees, have accelerated in recent weeks despite the broader gridlock.

Can the CLARITY Act pass by Thanksgiving?

According to the report, Senate Agriculture Committee Chair John Boozman (R-Ark.) said he and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are working “daily” to complete their section of the legislation, which would establish a regulatory framework for digital assets treated as commodities.

Boozman said he expects a committee vote “before Thanksgiving,” adding, “We’re going to get it done this year.”

Booker echoed that sentiment, saying the goal was to “get the policy right” rather than rush the timeline.

Their work represents one part of a broader bipartisan effort spanning multiple committees, including Banking and Finance, to define how digital assets fit within U.S. regulations and the tax code.

Talks within the Senate Banking Committee have also gained momentum. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) said discussions had resumed after weeks of delay.

Notably, Committee Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said he was “encouraged” by the progress and looks forward to advancing “meaningful legislation.”

Still, some members caution that the bill is not yet ready. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said the legislation requires a public hearing and that many lawmakers still need to understand the issue.

The push for progress comes amid warnings that time is running out. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said Congress must act by early 2026 or risk losing momentum as election politics take over.

“I’m not optimistic about us moving much further on anything around digital assets, stablecoins, or crypto in this Congress,” he said on Monday.

Longest Shutdown in History Looms — What’s Next for America?

The shutdown, now stretching into its fifth week, has added further strain. The Senate adjourned Thursday without progress on a continuing resolution, guaranteeing the shutdown will last at least 34 days, tying the longest lapse in U.S. history.

As of October 20, 25% of Polymarket bettors predict that the shutdown will last until at least November 16 and may drag on for almost another month to become the longest in American history.

Funding for food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to expire Saturday, threatening benefits for 42 million Americans.

The closure, triggered by disputes over healthcare subsidies, has left 1.4 million federal workers without pay, including air traffic controllers and employees at key agencies.

Despite the stalemate, Senate Democrats and Republicans are expected to meet separately with industry executives next week to keep crypto talks alive.

U.S. Lawmakers Renew Crypto Talks, but Prediction Markets Cut Odds of 2025 Passage to 25%

On October 20, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) hosted a closed-door roundtable with major industry figures, including Galaxy’s Mike Novogratz, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, and Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov.

Armstrong told CNBC that roughly 90% of the bill’s issues had already been resolved and that Thanksgiving had been floated as a possible target for completion.

The House-passed Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, approved in July by a 294–137 vote, remains stalled due to the shutdown.

The measure defines which digital assets fall under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and which are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Together with the GENIUS Act, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, it forms the foundation of the emerging U.S. crypto regulatory framework.

White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks said the administration remains optimistic that bipartisan support could still deliver progress by the end of 2025.

Source: Polymarket

But prediction markets paint a different picture, with data from Polymarket showing just a 25% chance the CLARITY Act becomes law this year, down from 87% in mid-July

Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,882,762,254,318
-1.63
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
US Crypto Bill Has Until February Before It’s “Dead,” Top Senator Warns
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-28 14:01:39
Blockchain News
U.S. In ‘Excellent Position’ To Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation This Year, David Sacks Says
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-23 20:40:26
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors