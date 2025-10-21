BTC $109,647.12 0.82%
ETH $3,936.44 -0.52%
SOL $185.98 -0.18%
PEPE $0.0000070 1.16%
SHIB $0.000010 0.38%
DOGE $0.19 1.42%
XRP $2.46 3.19%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

U.S. Government Shutdown Won’t End Until End of November, Polymarket Bettors Predict

Congress Crypto Policy Polymarket
Polymarket bettors are predicting that the U.S. government shutdown could stretch into mid-November, potentially breaking records as the longest in American history.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The U.S. government shutdown may drag on for almost another month to become the longest in American history, Polymarket bettors predict.

Majority Of Polymarket Bettors Predict Lengthy Shutdown

According to the decentralized prediction market’s website, 25% of Polymarket bettors predict that the U.S. government shutdown will last until at least November 16.

Should the prediction come true, it would put the length of the shutdown at 46 days – surpassing the 35-day mark to become the longest shutdown in American history.

However, other participating Polymarket bettors believe that the political standstill will come to a close sooner, with 23% predicting that the government shutdown will end sometime between October 31 and November 3.

Meanwhile, 18% of participating bettors estimate the shutdown will end much sooner between October 23 and October 26.

Senate Democrats To Meet With Crypto CEOS

The poll’s latest figures come as key executives in the blockchain sector prepare to meet with crypto-friendly Democratic senators on Wednesday in hopes of advancing digital asset market structure legislation.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the October 22 roundtable is set to feature Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov, Kraken CEO David Ripley and Solana Policy Institute President Kristin Smith, Crypto in America journalist Eleanor Terrett.

According to Terrett, other participants in the event include Jito CLO Rebecca Rettig, Circle CSO Dante Disparte, Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams, Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty and Miles a16zmgeneral counsel Miles Jennings.

News of the Wednesday roundtable comes just weeks after Senate Democrats unveiled their own crypto market structure proposal.

In a October 9 statement, Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger claimed the proposal would “drive responsible development overseas.”

“The disappointing proposal outlined by Senate Democrats would effectively ban decentralized finance, wallet development, and other applications in the United States—an outcome that’s neither workable nor consistent with American innovation,” Mersinger said.

However, with the government shutdown in full swing, it remains to be seen how U.S. lawmakers will put aside their differences to move policies forward.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,937,277,803,386
-3.01
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 20, 2025
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-20 12:50:46
Blockchain News
Zohran Mamdani Sees Odds Rise To 93% On Polymarket Amid Cuomo’s Crypto Pledge
2025-10-20 20:56:02
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors