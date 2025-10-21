U.S. Government Shutdown Won’t End Until End of November, Polymarket Bettors Predict

Polymarket bettors are predicting that the U.S. government shutdown could stretch into mid-November, potentially breaking records as the longest in American history.

The U.S. government shutdown may drag on for almost another month to become the longest in American history, Polymarket bettors predict.

Majority Of Polymarket Bettors Predict Lengthy Shutdown

According to the decentralized prediction market’s website, 25% of Polymarket bettors predict that the U.S. government shutdown will last until at least November 16.

Should the prediction come true, it would put the length of the shutdown at 46 days – surpassing the 35-day mark to become the longest shutdown in American history.

However, other participating Polymarket bettors believe that the political standstill will come to a close sooner, with 23% predicting that the government shutdown will end sometime between October 31 and November 3.

Meanwhile, 18% of participating bettors estimate the shutdown will end much sooner between October 23 and October 26.

Senate Democrats To Meet With Crypto CEOS

The poll’s latest figures come as key executives in the blockchain sector prepare to meet with crypto-friendly Democratic senators on Wednesday in hopes of advancing digital asset market structure legislation.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the October 22 roundtable is set to feature Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov, Kraken CEO David Ripley and Solana Policy Institute President Kristin Smith, Crypto in America journalist Eleanor Terrett.

🚨SCOOP: These crypto C-suites are expected to attend a roundtable with pro-crypto Senate Democrats on Wednesday to discuss market structure legislation and the path forward:



📌Coinbase CEO @brian_armstrong

📌Chainlink CEO @SergeyNazarov

📌Galaxy CEO @novogratz

📌Kraken CEO… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 20, 2025

According to Terrett, other participants in the event include Jito CLO Rebecca Rettig, Circle CSO Dante Disparte, Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams, Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty and Miles a16zmgeneral counsel Miles Jennings.

News of the Wednesday roundtable comes just weeks after Senate Democrats unveiled their own crypto market structure proposal.

In a October 9 statement, Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger claimed the proposal would “drive responsible development overseas.”

“The disappointing proposal outlined by Senate Democrats would effectively ban decentralized finance, wallet development, and other applications in the United States—an outcome that’s neither workable nor consistent with American innovation,” Mersinger said.

However, with the government shutdown in full swing, it remains to be seen how U.S. lawmakers will put aside their differences to move policies forward.