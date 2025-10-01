BTC $115,265.63 1.90%
US Government Shutdown Officially Starts After Political Stalemate — What Does It Mean For Crypto?

The shutdown does not directly impact cryptocurrencies, but delays and uncertainty could trigger volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum most at risk.
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Last updated: 
shutdown

The US government shutdown for the first time in six years at midnight on Wednesday, after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.

The stalemate leaves agencies without money as the new fiscal year begins and threatens wide disruption, from air travel to public parks.

About 800,000 workers, nearly 40% of the federal workforce, are expected to go without pay.

A Shutdown That Feels Different

The closure began at midnight on Oct. 1 after lawmakers failed to agree on a short-term measure to extend funding into fiscal 2026.

It is the first shutdown since 2018, although this one comes with greater strain, as political talk of deeper cuts and even permanent layoffs looms over agencies already struggling with limited resources.

The Senate will revisit a Republican-backed funding plan, but progress looks unlikely without concessions from both parties. Until then, essential services continue on thin staffing while millions of Americans brace for fallout.

Why Crypto Cares About Washington Gridlock

Crypto is not directly tied to federal budgets, but it is not immune to the ripple effects. Shutdowns slow data releases, delay regulatory reviews and create a layer of uncertainty that unsettles investors. Analysts warn Bitcoin and Ethereum could be especially sensitive to swings, while smaller tokens may see sharper drops if volatility spikes.

“Government shutdowns are not without precedence; should history be our guide, suggest little if any effects on markets,” said Johnny Garcia, managing director of institutional growth at VeChain. He added that while the political noise feels louder, a solution is usually found.

Crypto ETFs Could Face Delays Due to Shutdown

One flashpoint is the timeline for spot crypto ETFs. In September, optimism grew that issuers including VanEck, 21Shares and Grayscale could secure approval for spot Solana ETFs in early October. That confidence followed SEC rule changes on Sept. 17 that streamlined the process and cut review times.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas Seyffart put approval odds at 100% for this year. But Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store and host of ETF Prime, cautioned that the shutdown could throw off the schedule.

Looking Back To Look Ahead

The average shutdown runs about eight days. In past episodes, markets recovered quickly once federal functions restarted. But if this one drags on for weeks, it could stall momentum by pushing back decisions at the Federal Reserve or slowing approvals for new investment products.

SEC Left Running On Skeleton Crew

Existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, approved in 2024 and 2025, continue trading without disruption.

However, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets would now be operating with less than 10% of its usual staff. As a result, crypto ETFs are not treated as essential. This means S-1 filings and final approvals will remain on hold until funding returns.

What Investors Should Expect Next

The shutdown does not mean crypto ETF applications are cancelled, only delayed.

If lawmakers strike a deal soon, approvals could arrive this quarter. However, if the stalemate drags on, the momentum built in September may fade. As a result, market sentiment could weaken heading into year-end.

Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
