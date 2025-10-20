Zohran Mamdani Sees Odds Rise To 93% On Polymarket Amid Cuomo’s Crypto Pledge

As Andrew Cuomo touts a pro-crypto platform and innovation agenda, prediction markets are betting heavily on Zohran Mamdani to become New York City’s next mayor.

Share Copied Last updated: October 20, 2025

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is leading in a Polymarket poll amid opponent Andrew Cuomo’s pledge to make the metropolis a crypto hub.

Zohran Mamdani Continues Strong Lead on Polymarket

According to the poll labeled “New York City Mayoral Election,” 93% of participating Polymarket bettors believe Mamdani will assume his office as mayor following next month’s election.

Meanwhile, just 6% of participating Polymarket bettors predict that former governor Andrew Cuomo will become New York City’s next mayor.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is trailing behind with just 1% of the votes on the decentralized prediction platform.

Cuomo Campaigns on Crypto Pledge With Just Weeks to Go

The poll’s latest figures come just one day after Cuomo announced that his administration would establish a chief innovation officer position in a bid to “ensure New York City remains the global leader in business, technology, and job creation.”

If elected, Cuomo said the role would be filled “in consultation with the recommendations of an innovation council” that would consist of key players in the fields of crypto, AI, and biotech.

“New York has always been the city that leads,” said Andrew Cuomo. “We built the tallest skyscrapers, became the financial center of the world and were the birthplace for the labor movement, the civil rights movement and the LBGTQ rights movement.

“The next Mayor must make sure we’re also leading in the technologies that will define the next century—AI, blockchain, and biotech,” he added. “That’s what this position is about: Keeping New York City not just competitive, but dominant in the global innovation economy.”

What I don't have in experience, I make up for in integrity.



And what Andrew Cuomo lacks in integrity, he could never make up for with experience. pic.twitter.com/Toe2sTE8NR — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 16, 2025

A new poll from AARP and Gotham Polling puts Mamdani in the lead at 43.2% while Cuomo boasts just 28.9% of the vote.

With just weeks to go until the election, it is still unclear if Cuomo’s embrace of the crypto sector will help him win an unexpected victory.