Trust Wallet Explores First Major RWA Integration in a Self-Custodial Wallet

Reporter Rachel Wolfson Reporter Rachel Wolfson About Author Rachel Wolfson has been covering the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 sector since 2017. She has written for Forbes and Cointelegraph and is the host and founder of Web3 Deep Dive podcast. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 11, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Trust Wallet, a self-custodial wallet with over 200 million users, is preparing to integrate Real-World Assets (RWAs) into its app, according to Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “What World is Crypto Building” at the Proof of Talk conference in Paris on June 10, Chen mentioned that users will eventually be able to engage with RWAs in the Trust Wallet app through an enhanced version of its “Swap flow” feature.

“This feature marks a significant step toward Trust Wallet’s vision of becoming a Web3 neobank—combining decentralized finance (DeFi), RWAs, and secure self-custody in one seamless platform,” Chen said.

Our CEO @EowynChen joined a powerful conversation at @proofoftalk to share how FlexGas, the first major usecase of EIP-7702, is making gas more flexible.



With FlexGas, users can pay gas with tokens they already hold such as $TWT, $USDT & $USDC. pic.twitter.com/xVNCIRcul2 — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) June 10, 2025

Tapping Into the Billion-Dollar Tokenized Asset Market

Speaking to Cryptonews, Chen explained that Trust Wallet users will soon be able to tap into tokenized assets with full self-custody, real-time quotes, and a streamlined UI.

This will likely be a huge opportunity for retail investors. According to RWA.xyz, the total on-chain RWA value exceeds $23 billion. Chen believes that RWAs will give Trust Wallet users a way to diversify their on-chain activity.

“For millions of users, especially in emerging markets, access to traditional finance is either limited or non-existent,” she said. “RWAs can open the door to products they’ve never had access to—and now they can do it without giving up custody or going through a centralized platform.”

The Next Web3 Neobank?

During the Proof of Talk panel, Chen also shared that Trust Wallet plans to become a Web3 neobank.

“That means offering users the building blocks of a modern financial toolkit—self-custody, asset exposure, DeFi access, staking, identity, and more—all in one app, globally available,” she stated.

This development also comes with a number of challenges. Chen explained that the three major issues Trust Wallet currently faces relate to compliance, liquidity, and UX.

For instance, she pointed out that Trust Wallet has designed the system to be region-aware since not every jurisdiction allows open access to tokenized assets.

“Our wallet will comply with local laws and regulations. This is key to keeping users safe and aligned with evolving regulations,” Chen said.

Additionally, tokenized RWAs often trade in fragmented secondary markets. In order to combat this, Trust Wallet is working with providers that have reliable access to compliant liquidity so users can see real-time prices and execute efficiently.

Finally, Chen mentioned that RWAs can create difficulties for the user experience.

“We’ve abstracted that complexity away with a clean, native interface that feels as easy as a Web2 app, but operates fully on-chain. We’re making sure that people can access powerful financial tools without needing to be a DeFi expert,” she stated.

Challenges aside, Chen commented that Trust Wallet is aiming for a phased rollout of its RWA integration starting in Q3 or Q4 this year, with geographic availability determined by local regulatory conditions.