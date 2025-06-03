Proof of Talk 2025 Reveals Star-Studded Speaker Lineup Ahead of Paris Event

Barry Silbert, Cathie Wood, and Stani Kulechov Join High-Profile Speakers at Web3’s Flagship Gathering.

The 2025 edition of Proof of Talk, one of Web3’s most influential networking events, is set to take place June 10–11 at the prestigious Musée des Arts Décoratifs, located within the historic Louvre Palace in Paris.

This year’s summit will welcome over 3,000 participants from around the world, including top-tier executives, regulators, developers, and investors who focus on the intersection of decentralized technologies and real-world impact.

The event will feature an expanded roster of headline sponsors, including Kraken, Certik, Somnia, Crypto.com, and Bittensor Network. A-list speakers confirmed for this edition include Barry Silbert (CEO of Digital Currency Group), Cathie Wood (CEO of ARK Invest), Balaji Srinivasan (former Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase), and Stani Kulechov (CEO of Aave). This marks Silbert’s first public conference appearance in more than four years, adding anticipation to an already packed agenda.

Key Themes and Programming

The 2025 conference will host a series of panels, fireside chats, and keynotes tackling topics such as:

The evolution of global crypto regulation

Tokenization in finance

Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (DeAI)

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks)

Broader adoption, innovation ethics, and governance

Of particular interest is a dedicated session on Bittensor, a permissionless open-source AI protocol. This will mark the first time Bittensor’s founding team appears together at a public event.

Honoring Women Leading Innovation

Proof of Talk 2025 will also debut the Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI initiative, spotlighting exceptional women driving innovation across blockchain and AI. Organized in collaboration with CoinDesk, this campaign will recognize winners live at the summit, with a focus on the growing need for representation and inclusion in frontier technology.

“We’re bringing together global decision-makers, innovators, and stakeholders to share best practices and shape the future of Web3,” said Zohair Dehnadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Proof of Talk. “This year’s summit provides a collaborative platform to explore the opportunities and responsibilities that come with emerging technologies.”

Beyond the Mainstage

In addition to the formal agenda, Proof of Talk will offer a curated lineup of side events, private roundtables, and networking sessions throughout Paris. The goal is to foster actionable connections and explore fresh ideas among thought leaders and newcomers alike.

Jason Jiang, Chief Business Officer at Certik, commented:

“Proof of Talk continues to stand out as a premier gathering of industry leaders. It’s where the pulse of crypto and Web3 innovation comes to life.”

