Markets Need Real Liquidity, Not Illusions

Chief Business Officer of B2BROKER John Murillo

In the financial markets, not all liquidity is the same. Good liquidity has instant execution, dependable prices, and steady availability, especially when prices change quickly. With that in mind, firms should look at quality measures, like the number of orders, how often orders fill, and how trades affect the market, instead of just total volumes.

Liquidity also has a behavioral side. Market liquidity does not involve only technical aspects — it also links with behavioral economics. Sentiment, fear, and herd mentality play a major part in how liquidity changes, especially during a crisis. Knowing the hidden cost of weak liquidity should cause firms to put money into better and tougher liquidity systems. This protects them from possible market upsets.

In this context, veteran investors learned their hard lessons, stating that real liquidity is far more important than just nominal aggregated figures crafted to please financial regulators. It’s the true liquidity that plays a key role in shaping the efficiency and stability of financial markets.

Shifting Focus From Volume Metrics to Market Resilience

It’s high time that many financial institutions strategically pivot towards secure liquidity infrastructure instead of relying solely on aggregated liquidity. The financial sector has faced its fair share of vulnerabilities with liquidity aggregation models, particularly during those nail-biting market stress moments.

The truth is that sustainable market health is based on real liquidity. Relying on LaaS (Liquidity-as-a-Service) and other liquidity aggregation models may confuse and, hence, jeopardise investors, putting traders and platforms at risk. There have been episodes of market crashes due to liquidity bottlenecks, not to mention the infamous bank runs where clients were unable to withdraw their funds from ATMs, sometimes due to rather trivial technical issues and herd mentality.

Thus, LaaS is nothing more than the artificial liquidity that market makers or algorithmic trading firms provide. While it can boost market efficiency when things are calm, it might vanish during extreme volatility, leaving traders vulnerable to liquidity shortages. Only real liquidity can truly support price discovery and prevent those sudden market crashes. Without it, we risk triggering a chain reaction of failures in financial markets, which can lead to wider economic instability.

There’s firm evidence that most stock market crashes directly stemmed from sudden liquidity crunches. Research from MIT explores how liquidity-driven selling can trigger market crashes even in the absence of major economic shocks. The 2008 financial crisis and the 2023 banking turmoil demonstrated how liquidity evaporates when confidence collapses.

Reassessing Liquidity: Lessons Learned From Market Crashes

Market crashes have repeatedly exposed the fragility of liquidity assumptions, compelling financial institutions and investors to reassess what constitutes real liquidity.

Bear Stearns, a major investment bank, faced a liquidity crisis during the 2008 financial meltdown. The financial powerhouse had significant exposure to mortgage-backed securities (and other, even more toxic leveraged forms of them, CDOs), and as market confidence eroded, liquidity dried up. The Big Three credit rating agencies failed to timely recognize the accumulation of risks, so only after the U.S. government intervened to prevent systemic contagion, bailing out TBTF (“too-big-to-fail”) banks, the financial and economic catastrophe was averted. That memorable episode underscored the importance of liquidity buffers.

In another, more recent example, Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) sudden collapse in 2023 served as one more warning to maintain the system’s liquidity at healthy levels at all times. The bank had a high concentration of uninsured deposits, and when customers rushed to withdraw funds, SVB couldn’t liquidate assets fast enough to meet demand. This led to a rapid collapse, exposing weaknesses in liquidity risk monitoring. SVB’s failure was a stark example of liquidity mismanagement.

Vivid examples of these flash crashes illustrate the importance of stress testing liquidity scenarios. Banks failing to anticipate and timely address liquidity mismatches risk encountering rapid insolvencies — originating not from their insufficient capital, but from simple cash handling mistakes.

Final Words

All in all, my arguments support the thesis that real liquidity is far more important than Liquidity-as-a-Service due to the security risks associated with LaaS. Having a solid financial infrastructure is key to staying resilient in unpredictable markets, and real liquidity is crucial for achieving that stability. Sure, LaaS can make liquidity management easier and more efficient, but it just can’t match the reliability and security of real liquidity.

As the financial markets keep changing and facing new challenges, it’s vital to prioritize real liquidity over LaaS to maintain the long-term health of the financial system. And let’s not overlook the importance of diversification. The classic advice about not putting all your eggs in one basket is as relevant as ever. Platforms should expand their liquidity sources beyond just foreign exchange and cryptocurrency, bringing in equities, commodities, and fixed-income assets. This strategy will significantly reduce the risks associated with relying on a single market for liquidity and enhance overall stability.

