BTC $114,789.64 2.64%
ETH $4,139.23 8.38%
SOL $195.63 7.81%
PEPE $0.0000075 11.78%
SHIB $0.000010 6.39%
DOGE $0.20 10.52%
XRP $2.57 7.76%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Market Stabilizes After Trump’s Efforts to Defuse US–China Trade Rift

Crypto Market Trump
Crypto assets had plunged over the weekend after Trump’s extra 100% China tariffs triggered mass liquidations exceeding $19b.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto

Major cryptocurrencies rebounded on Monday after a weekend rout wiped out billions in leveraged positions, as US President Donald Trump sought to calm market jitters over escalating trade tensions with China.

Bitcoin climbed 4.5% to $115,459, while Ether jumped 11.3% to $4,161. BNB surged nearly 1% to $1,304 and XRP gained 10% to $2.56.

The rebound followed conciliatory remarks from Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Sunday, signaling openness to a trade compromise with Beijing.

Trump struck a softer tone, calling President Xi Jinping “highly respected” and saying the US wanted to “help” rather than “hurt” China, despite friction over rare earth exports and looming tariff increases.

Leverage Unwind Wiped Out Nearly $20B in Crypto Bets

Markets had been reeling since Friday, when Trump’s announcement of an extra 100% tariffs on Chinese imports sparked a global sell-off.

The sharp decline hit late Saturday, when Bitcoin fell below $110,000 and Ethereum tumbled more than 20% within hours. As risk assets slid, crypto traders faced mass liquidations amplified by thin liquidity and automated selling across platforms such as Binance, OKX and Bybit.

Further, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index plummeted from 64, signaling “greed,” to 27, indicating “fear,” in under a day. More than 1.6m traders were liquidated, with total losses surpassing $19.3b. Some estimates place the real figure closer to $30b, as certain exchanges only report one liquidation order per second.

Fears of Escalating Trade War Cloud Outlook for Global Growth, Risk Assets Including Crypto

The scale of the losses rivaled the May 2021 crash, when excessive leverage similarly fueled a rapid chain reaction of forced selling. Analysts said this latest event reflected the same structural vulnerabilities in crypto markets of high leverage, limited liquidity during off-hours and reflexive selling driven by algorithmic trades.

Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, said the real concern now lies in whether China retaliates. “The risk isn’t the tariffs themselves, it’s whether China responds with aggressive countermeasures,” he said. “A full-scale trade war between the world’s two largest economies would create substantial headwinds for global growth.”

He added that trading patterns already indicate investors are moving toward safer positions, with signs of strain emerging across multiple asset classes. “Cryptocurrencies are under pressure, and the flight to Treasuries reflects genuine concerns about economic momentum,” Magadini said.

For now, Trump’s remarks appear to have steadied sentiment. Crypto traders welcomed the signs of diplomatic outreach, even as volatility remains elevated.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?
2025-10-10 21:08:56
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,101,749,439,491
-8.56
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?
2025-10-10 21:08:56
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Exclusives
APAC Crypto Surge: Insights from Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong on Adoption, Regulations, and Innovations
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-13 04:32:29
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Robert Kiyosaki Focuses on ETH and Silver – Is He Front-Running a Global Asset Devaluation?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-12 14:27:20
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors