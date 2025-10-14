Congress Won’t Pass A Funding Bill Until November, Majority of Polymarket Bettors Say

The majority of Polymarket bettors predict that Congress won’t pass a spending bill until November, a new poll on the decentralized prediction market says.

Polymarket Bettors Eye November Funding Bill Timeline

According to the poll, 84% of participating Polymarket bettors believe that Congress will pass a funding bill by November 30.

Meanwhile, just 30% of bettors predict a funding bill will advance through Congress by October 31.

Lastly, just 1% of bettors estimate a deal will be done by October 15, particularly given the short timeline.

The Polymarket poll’s latest figures come as the U.S. government shutdown nears entering its third week after U.S. lawmakers failed to agree on key spending bills ahead of the October 1 deadline.

Thousands of federal employees have already been laid off because of the political dysfunction, with Vice President JD Vance telling Fox News in a recent interview that more jobs will be on the line if Congress does not find a solution.

“The longer this goes on, the deeper the cuts are going to be,” Vance said. “To be clear, some of these cuts are going to be painful.”

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House last Thursday, Trump vowed to cut “only” Democratic programs in response to the shutdown.

Trump: "We'll be making cuts that will be permanent. And we're only going to cut Democrat programs. I hate to tell you." pic.twitter.com/OJbmEerJjK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

“They wanted to do this,” Trump said, adding that they will “get a little taste of their own medicine.”

Trump Faces Scrutiny For Crypto Ties

Trump, who largely ran his 2024 campaign on appeals to the blockchain sector, has frequently pushed for rolling back enforcement-based actions on the digital asset industry.

However, critics argue his ventures in the crypto space could pose ethical concerns while he’s in the Oval Office.

“If Congress is going to ratify a sweeping crypto regulatory regime, it is critical to shut down the president’s crypto corruption,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a hearing earlier this year.