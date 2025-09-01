BTC $109,243.95 0.25%
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

World Liberty

The highly anticipated launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto push, is set to surprise markets with a much larger circulating supply than many analysts expected.

According to CoinMarketCap CEO Rush Lu, WLFI’s initial circulating supply has been verified directly with the project team and will be used as a benchmark for major exchanges.

Updated data on CoinMarketCap indicates WLFI will debut with 27 billion tokens in circulation, representing more than a quarter of its 100 billion total supply.

This disclosure sharply contrasts earlier reports suggesting that just 3.69 billion tokens would be available at the token generation event (TGE).

The dramatic increase in supply raises new questions about WLFI’s early price dynamics, potential dilution, and how markets will absorb such a large float from day one.

Token Movements Linked to Jump Crypto

On-chain activity has already shed light on how WLFI liquidity may be structured. With X user @ai_9684xtpa highlighted that WLFI transferred 485 million tokens—about 0.485% of total supply—to two wallets linked with Jump Crypto.

These allocations are believed to be designated for market-making purposes, supporting liquidity across centralized and decentralized exchanges. Importantly, the transfer represents 16.2% of the three billion tokens allocated to exchange liquidity pools at launch.

Jump Crypto has recently stepped up its involvement in digital asset trading, particularly since Trump’s return to the White House. The firm’s participation in WLFI suggests that early trading may benefit from deep liquidity, though it also amplifies questions about the concentration of supply in the hands of key market makers.

Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment

The revelation of a 27 billion token float has stirred mixed reactions among traders and analysts. A larger circulating supply at launch often implies heavier initial selling pressure and a lower starting price per token.

While this could make WLFI appear cheaper to retail investors, it also increases the risk of volatility and rapid repricing. Some observers argue that the higher supply may be part of a strategy to ensure WLFI achieves wide distribution early on, reducing the impact of later unlocks.

Others remain cautious, suggesting the surprise disclosure may undermine initial confidence and lead to speculation about governance transparency.

WLFI Derivatives Explode 500%

World Liberty Financial derivatives soared in trading as anticipation builds for the Trump-linked project’s first token release on Monday.

According to Coinglass, 24-hour trading volume for WLFI derivatives jumped more than 530% to $3.95b on Monday, while open interest rose over 60% $931.9m. The spike comes just hours before the unlock event, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET.

The project will free up 20% of the tokens purchased in its earliest rounds, priced at $0.015 and US$0.05, which can be claimed through a process called the Lockbox. These unlocked tokens amount to about 5% of the total supply.

Outlook for WLFI’s Debut

WLFI’s launch is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched token events of 2025. The project sits at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto market infrastructure, making it unique among recent token launches.

With Jump Crypto’s involvement and CoinMarketCap’s confirmation of supply data, WLFI is expected to generate strong trading volumes from day one. However, the mismatch between earlier expectations and the confirmed circulating supply means that investors will need to carefully monitor price discovery and liquidity conditions as the token hits the market.

As with many politically charged crypto ventures, WLFI’s debut will be as much about narrative and sentiment as it is about tokenomics.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
