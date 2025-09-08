TRON Price Prediction: TRX Just Overtook Cardano – Is Dogecoin and XRP Next?
With a 31% surge year-to-date, TRX has officially overtaken Cardano in market cap and is now setting its sights on Dogecoin.
DOGE has lagged behind during the latest market push, opening the door for Tron to claim the 8th spot on crypto’s leaderboard – a scenario that supports a bullish Tron price prediction for the weeks ahead.
TRX is already up 1.5% in the past 24 hours, and trading volumes are climbing fast, with a breakout above $1 billion likely if momentum continues.
Altcoin season is well underway – Ethereum (ETH) is holding strong above $4,000 and Solana (SOL) just ripped past $210, setting the tone for what could be TRX’s next major rally.
The Altcoin Season Index tracked by CoinMarketCap has been above 50 for a few days, indicating that this category has been gaining strength while Bitcoin’s dominance continues to retreat.
This favors a bullish Tron price prediction at a point when the market is expecting an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the next FOMC meeting.
The most relevant catalyst to watch this week that could push TRX above DOGE would be positive inflation data.
Tron Price Prediction: TRX Eyes 140% Gain After Key Support Bounce
The daily chart shows that TRX has hit a key trend line support $0.30 from which it could bounce strongly.
Trading volumes surged as the token entered that price zone, indicating its relevance to market participants. We could expect a move above $0.38 first to confirm a bullish Tron price prediction.
If that happens, the price could soon make it to much higher ground, possibly to $0.45 first and then to $0.80, offering an upside potential of 141% if the rally gains traction. In that scenario, Tron’s market cap could rise to $75 billion – effectively flipping DOGE and even USDC.
Overtaking XRP’s 4th spot in the leaderboard would take a move near the $2 level for TRX, meaning a 500% gain in the near term.
Such a move seems unlikely at the moment, since it would require XRP to post no gains over this period.
