Price Analysis

TRON Price Prediction: TRX Just Overtook Cardano – Is Dogecoin and XRP Next?

Dogecoin Price Prediction Tron
TRON just flipped Cardano after a 31% gain – Tron price prediction now eyes $0.80 as traders bet on a DOGE takeover.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
With a 31% surge year-to-date, TRX has officially overtaken Cardano in market cap and is now setting its sights on Dogecoin.

DOGE has lagged behind during the latest market push, opening the door for Tron to claim the 8th spot on crypto’s leaderboard – a scenario that supports a bullish Tron price prediction for the weeks ahead.

TRX is already up 1.5% in the past 24 hours, and trading volumes are climbing fast, with a breakout above $1 billion likely if momentum continues.

Altcoin season is well underway – Ethereum (ETH) is holding strong above $4,000 and Solana (SOL) just ripped past $210, setting the tone for what could be TRX’s next major rally.

cmc altcoin season index

The Altcoin Season Index tracked by CoinMarketCap has been above 50 for a few days, indicating that this category has been gaining strength while Bitcoin’s dominance continues to retreat.

This favors a bullish Tron price prediction at a point when the market is expecting an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the next FOMC meeting.

The most relevant catalyst to watch this week that could push TRX above DOGE would be positive inflation data.

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Eyes 140% Gain After Key Support Bounce

The daily chart shows that TRX has hit a key trend line support $0.30 from which it could bounce strongly.

cardano price chart

Trading volumes surged as the token entered that price zone, indicating its relevance to market participants. We could expect a move above $0.38 first to confirm a bullish Tron price prediction.

If that happens, the price could soon make it to much higher ground, possibly to $0.45 first and then to $0.80, offering an upside potential of 141% if the rally gains traction. In that scenario, Tron’s market cap could rise to $75 billion – effectively flipping DOGE and even USDC.

Overtaking XRP’s 4th spot in the leaderboard would take a move near the $2 level for TRX, meaning a 500% gain in the near term.

Such a move seems unlikely at the moment, since it would require XRP to post no gains over this period.

But while that kind of growth may be out of reach for Tron, top crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could deliver 10X or even 100X returns, with its mine-to-earn (M2E) model that takes all the hard work out of mining meme coins.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
