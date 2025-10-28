BTC $113,822.05 -0.71%
Price Analysis

TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?

Tron
TRON commands 95.4% of Colombia's stablecoin payments and $78B supply as network activity supports analyst price targets of $0.45, driven by Latin American adoption.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments as Supply Hits $78B — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?

TRON Price Prediction gains momentum as the network asserts its dominance in Latin America’s booming stablecoin economy.

According to data from Artemis, TRON now drives 95.4% of stablecoin payments in Colombia, alongside 80.7% in Brazil and 78.2% in Ecuador, positioning it as the backbone of digital dollar transfers across the region.

In October alone, stablecoin payments surged to $10.2 billion monthly, marking a 70% increase since February and 137% since August 2024.

With the overall stablecoin market cap reaching a record $308 billion, TRON accounts for $78.3 billion, securing its spot as the second-largest blockchain behind Ethereum.

TRON Real-World Impact in LATAM Supports TRX Bullish $0.45 Targets

TRON continues to lead global stablecoin flows at 48%, while Ethereum has bolstered its position, up 11%.

TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments as Supply Hits $78B — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?
Source: Artemis

Diego Alejandro Carrillo, a civil engineer in Cali, Colombia, says TRON’s low fees and near-instant settlement provide a way to move money quickly across borders.

He now receives his consultancy payments from U.S. and U.K. clients within minutes.

“The speed and reliability make a huge difference,” Diego told Artemis.

TRON’s Q3 2025 report also revealed that the network maintained 2.6 million daily active users, ranking second only to Solana.

TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments as Supply Hits $78B — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?
Source: Tronscan

Trading volumes on Tron hit a quarterly high of $82 billion, supported by stable liquidity across centralized and derivatives markets.

These fundamentals have reinforced analysts’ projections that TRX could revisit its December 2024 highs near $0.45 and set a new all-time high heading into 2026.

The 3-day SSI pattern has now formed on TRON, which has been a reliable buy-the-dip opportunity every time over the last few years.

Analysts believe this time won’t be different, with projections of $0.35 in the near term.

TRON Price Prediction: EMA And RSI Readings Show Bullish Structure Intact

The TRX/USDT daily chart shows that a bullish trajectory has been building on TRON since late 2024.

Price action reveals a classic accumulation phase through December and January, with the EMA successfully holding as support around $0.20-$0.25.

TRX has broken decisively above previous resistance levels and now trades in the upper channel around $0.28.

TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments as Supply Hits $78B — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?
Source: TradingView

Moving averages are now stacked bullishly, and the RSI is showing elevated readings and not in extreme overbought territory

Technical indicators favor continued upside, with price likely targeting the upper boundary of the ascending channel in the $0.40-$0.45 range.

Best Wallet Token Presents Opportunities in the Retail-Focused Market

With TRON showing strong momentum, retail and utility-focused projects are gaining attention.

Investors are hunting for presale projects backed by strong fundamentals.

One such project is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which focuses on practical use since it launched in 2024.

The project has now raised about $16.7 million so far in its ongoing presale.

TRON Price Prediction: TRON Dominates 95.4% of LATAM Stablecoin Payments as Supply Hits $78B — Can TRX Reach $0.45 Next?

BEST is tied to the Best Wallet app, a live multi-chain wallet handling real transactions across 60+ blockchains with integrated token swaps, staking, and an in-app crypto launchpad.

The token fuels the ecosystem, used for governance, rewards, and discounts within the wallet.

Right now, investors looking to capitalize on this utility can acquire BEST tokens for just $0.02585 each ahead of the first exchange listing scheduled for December 2025.

The presale accepts multiple payment options, including ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or direct card purchase.

If Best Wallet continues to convert presale interest into active wallet usage, it could provide investors with 10X returns on their capital.

