Altcoin Season Index Slips To 28 While DeXe Advances, Tron Stabilizes, And Jupiter’s Activity Rises

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 16, 2025

Altcoin season is soft on breadth, with the index near 28, yet rotation has not shut down. Traders are still engaging names that pair liquidity with clear near-term signs, whether that is a measured price gain, a defended support level, or an uptick in execution across venues.

DeXe fits the first profile. Tron sits in the second, steady after a retest of support. Jupiter belongs to the third, where a flat print still comes with a higher turnover. Together, they sketch a day driven more by participation patterns than headline rallies.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

DeXe: Measured Gain With Supportive Structure

DeXe is currently trading near $7.12, up by 5% over 24 hours. The move is not a spike. Intraday ranges tightened through the session while bids held reclaimed levels from earlier in the week. That combination often indicates accumulation rather than a brief squeeze.

The interest links to steady usage around governance and social-trading features and to consistent visibility on market trackers. Liquidity has been sufficient across major pairs, allowing larger clips without heavy slippage. If volume holds near today’s pace and spreads stay orderly, DeXe can keep its slot on rotation screens even while the index stays weak.

AI develops faster than governance frameworks can catch up.



This piece explores how Human-AI collaboration can be coded: translating trust, oversight, and accountability into executable rules, making on-chain governance the next logical step.



More detail in the original post👇 https://t.co/mb2vxHGgD1 — DeXe Protocol (@DexeNetwork) October 14, 2025

“From agent reputation to policy-as-code and human-in-the-loop feedback—we’re sketching a future where AI creates value fast, and Web3 makes it trustworthy,” DeXe posted on social media.

A sequence of higher lows on short time frames helped trend followers stay involved. A close above today’s intraday shelf would confirm that playbook and leave room for a continuation attempt.

Tron: Support Near $0.32 Invites Patience

Tron is priced around $0.321, up 1.3% in 24 hours. The price sits on a well-watched band near $0.32 that many desks treat as short-term support. Stabilization there matters because it reduces downside pressure while the broader market cools.

Tron Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Reports cite steady on-chain activity and consistent venue depth as reasons the level has held. The trade here is position management rather than chasing. If $0.32 continues to act as a base, the next checkpoint sits closer to $0.35, where earlier attempts stalled. A clear loss of the base would shift the focus back to risk control.

Jupiter: Flat Price With A Clear Volume Bump

Jupiter is trading near $0.362, roughly unchanged on the day, while 24-hour volume rose about 17% to $43M. The rise in tickets without a directional print often appears when liquidity providers and programmatic strategies get busier, but buyers and sellers remain balanced.

A flat close with rising turnover does not ensure a break. It does indicate deeper participation, which often precedes cleaner moves once order flow skews. Traders will watch whether the extra activity persists through the next session and whether liquidity migrates toward one side of the book.

Altcoin Season Read

An index at 28 says breadth is thin, yet today’s tape is instructive. DeXe posts a controlled advance with supportive structure and liquid pairs. Tron offers a read on patient positioning at $0.32, useful in a market that is not chasing. Jupiter’s higher volume without a price change suggests engaged participants and healthier books than the headline would imply.

The checklist is straightforward. For DeXe, track volume against spreads and whether higher lows continue to form. For Tron, monitor the $0.32 base and the reaction on approaches to $0.35. For Jupiter, watch if the $43M turnover becomes a trend and whether flow skews enough to push price out of balance. If these markers hold, selective rotation can continue even while the altcoin season index stays soft.