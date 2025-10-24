Trending Crypto to Buy Today, October 24 – XRP, ZEC, IP

XRP, Zcash and Story are flashing buy signals for crypto investors who want to tap into the veins of the burgeoning altcoin scene.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Early October’s (“Uptober”) buy signals in crypto markets proved fleeting. Within mere days, prices tumbled sharply following President Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, sparking a broad shift toward risk aversion ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting. Still, many market observers view the pullback as a natural correction, a period of consolidation purging excessive leverage and weaker positions before a more durable advance.

Below are three altcoins that continue to show notable upside potential.

Ripple (XRP): Poised to Dominate Global Payments in 2025

Ripple’s token, XRP ($XRP), underpins a high-speed, low-cost payment protocol designed as a modern alternative to legacy systems like SWIFT.

Backed by partnerships with the UN Capital Development Fund and several leading U.S. financial institutions, XRP has grown into the world’s fifth-largest digital asset, boasting a market capitalization of just over $149 billion.

The company’s launch of its own stablecoin, RLUSD, signals an ambition to secure a significant share of the booming stablecoin sector.

Over the past 12 months, XRP’s value has soared 369%, hitting a seven-year high of $3.65 in mid-July and far outpacing Bitcoin’s 63% gain during the same stretch. With a relative strength index (RSI) around 44 and trading below its 30-day moving average, XRP is likely trading at a discount and preparing for a festive breakout.

Technical patterns show two bullish flag formations during the summer, suggesting room for further appreciation if ETF approvals arrive by mid-October. Passage of comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation could propel XRP toward the $5–$10 range.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Coin Spikes 147% in a Single Week

Launched in 2016 as a Bitcoin offshoot, Zcash ($ZEC) was created to prioritize one thing above all: user privacy.

It utilizes zk-SNARKs (“zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge”), an advanced cryptographic method allowing transactions to be validated without revealing sender, recipient, or transaction details.

Zcash employs a dual-address structure, giving users the choice between fully transparent and shielded transactions, a balance between privacy and regulatory compliance.

In the past week, ZEC has jumped 19% to $255, outperforming every top 100 crypto. While most leading tokens declined, fellow privacy crypto Monero ($XMR) also rose sharply, adding 15% to its price.

ZEC’s RSI currently sits near 63 and is downtrending as traders secure profits from the last week. If momentum persists and fundamentals strengthen, prices could hit $500 by year’s end.

Story ($IP): Redefining the Creator Economy On Chain.

Story ($IP) hopes to blaze a trail in the industry’s nascent intellectual property sector. Positioned as the world’s first Layer-1 blockchain built specifically for IP creation and monetization, Story enables creators, brands, and developers to transform ideas into tokenized assets with real, on-chain ownership.

Story is unique for its end-to-end ecosystem: from minting and licensing creative works to building entire franchises that thrive within its decentralized network.

As Web3 expands beyond finance into entertainment and culture, Story is a project that provides a new crossroads for art, technology, and ownership to realise the true extent of blockchain’s potential. With its token, $IP, powering governance, staking, and creative economies, early adopters see it as the next big narrative in crypto.

Story rose 4% in the last 24 hours, and with a low RSI of 38, positive market momentum gives it plenty of headroom to lock in more aggressive profits quickly.

That said, from its current price of $5.41, there will be sticky resistance around $10 and $1,5 but if it clears this and the market enters a bull cycle, Story can manage an easy 10x by the end of the year.

