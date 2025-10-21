Top Crypto Price Prediction Today, October 21 – XRP, Solana, BNB Coin

The market has taken another dive today, with a mix of liquidations and recession-related fears serving to depress the crypto price prediction for XRP, Solana and BNB Coin.

But while these three tokens have fallen within the past 24 hours, their fundamentals remain as strong as ever, with all three poised to rebound vigorously once the mood becomes more bullish.

They could set new records by the end of the year, while a promising new token could also storm the charts once it lists in the coming weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Set to Surge As ETFs Prepare to Launch

XRP has dropped by 2.5% today, as its liquidations within the past 24 hours near $9 million.

At $2.41, it’s also down by 20% in what has been a difficult month, yet it holds on to a very healthy 340% increase in a year.

Aside from maybe Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB, XRP is in a better position than any other token to return to strong growth once the market stabilizes.

It’s waiting on the (imminent) launch of more than ten XRP ETFs, which will boost its price in the way that ETFs boosted Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On top of this, Ripple has been growing vigorously since finally settling with the SEC in August, with the company making acquisitions, announcing new partnerships and expanding into new areas.

Source: TradingView

Such factors make the oversold character of its chart look very bullish, implying that a big recovery should arrive sooner or later.

If we look at its MACD (orange, blue), for example, we see that it has been declining for a week or so now, and is close to bottoming.

Once it does, the coin should be in line for a big rally, as increasingly bullish buyers take the opportunity to buy it at a steep discount.

We could therefore see XRP return to $3 in the latter half of November, before ending the year close to $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Solana ($SOL) – L1 Growth and Strategic Reserves Will Push SOL to New Highs

Solana has fallen by 4.5% in the past 24 hours, and at $184, it has also suffered a 6% loss in a week and a 23% decline in a month.

It’s also disappointing to note that SOL has booked only a 9% increase in the last 12 months, which is distinctly lower than the annual gains we’ve seen with other top-10 tokens.

Yet the positive to take from this is that this underperformance could result in Solana outpacing the wider market once the general mood becomes more bullish.

There’s every reason to be confident in Solana, which remains the second-biggest L1 network in terms of total value locked in, behind only Ethereum.

Recent months have also seen a wave of companies announce SOL reserve strategies, something which will boost demand for the coin over the longer term.

And when combined with the likely launch of SOL ETFs very soon, the next few months could be massive.

Source: TradingView

From its chart, we also see that SOL is very close to a bottom, judging by its relative strength index (yellow) and MACD.

We may need a catalyst for a renewed rally, such as ETF launches, but once such a catalyst arrives, these technicals and SOL’s fundamentals could push the coin’s price up substantially.

It could return to $250 in November, before ending the year above $400.

Crypto Price Prediction: BNB Coin ($BNB) – Exchange Token Riding Momentum of Recent Record High

At $1,066, BNB is down by 4.5% in 24 hours and by 15% in a fortnight.

On the other hand, it remains more or less flat in the past month, which serves to contrast it favorably with other major tokens.

BNB has fared better than many other tokens in recent weeks because of its status as the native token for Binance, which remains the biggest exchange in crypto by a clear margin.

This means that BNB will almost always experience strong demand, something which has also been helped by suggestions that U.S. President Donald Trump may pardon Binance founder Chanpeng Zhao (for anti-money laundering violations).

Given BNB’s status, we could see the coin rally even harder if and when an end-of-year rally begins, which may follow from a wave of altcoin ETF launches.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today suggests that it may fall a little further before picking up again, seeing as how its indicators had been in an overbought position.

For instance, its MACD reached its highest level for 2025 earlier in the month, as BNB hit an all-time high of $1,369.99.

It therefore needs some time to cool off, but could rebound quickly in the following weeks, potentially passing $2,000 in December.

