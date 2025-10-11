BTC $111,981.40 -7.61%
ETH $3,791.23 -13.21%
SOL $185.35 -15.98%
PEPE $0.0000066 -27.85%
SHIB $0.0000099 -16.44%
DOGE $0.19 -22.95%
XRP $2.35 -16.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Trump Weighs Binance Founder CZ Pardon as White House Fears Backlash: Report

Binance CZ Donald Trump
A pardon would legally nullify the federal conviction, removing the felony from Zhao's record and restoring his ability to conduct business in the U.S. without restrictions.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Trump Weighs Binance Founder CZ Pardon as White House Fears Backlash: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering granting a pardon to Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former CEO of Binance, according to financial journalist Charles Gasparino.

Sources familiar with the matter say discussions inside the White House have intensified in recent weeks, as Trump’s advisers debate the political and legal implications of such a move.

Trump Allies Push for CZ Pardon, Calling Binance Case ‘Politically Motivated’

Changpeng Zhao, known widely as “CZ,” served a four-month prison sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty in 2023 to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

The case, brought during the Biden administration’s broader crackdown on the crypto industry, required Zhao to step down as Binance CEO and pay a $50 million fine.

Binance itself was fined $4.3 billion as part of the settlement, one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history.

According to Gasparino’s report, several Trump allies believe the case against Zhao was “weak” and did not warrant felony charges or prison time.

They argue that the enforcement actions taken under the previous administration were politically motivated and unfairly targeted crypto businesses.

A pardon, they say, would symbolize Trump’s willingness to “reset” Washington’s relationship with the digital asset industry and review what some insiders describe as “overreaching” enforcement by Biden-era regulators.

Trump is reportedly inclined to approve the pardon, but the White House is divided on the optics.

Some aides have raised concerns about potential backlash, noting the president’s expanding business ties to the crypto sector and the possibility that a pardon could be perceived as favoritism.

Others argue that Zhao’s cooperation with law enforcement and lack of prior criminal history strengthen the case for clemency.

Zhao’s case became one of the most high-profile legal actions in crypto history. In November 2023, he admitted in a Seattle federal court to failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program at Binance, in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

The plea deal allowed him to retain majority ownership of Binance while stepping down from his executive role.

A Pardon Could Bring CZ Back to the Global Crypto Stage — But Does He Even Want It?

In April 2024, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones sentenced Zhao to four months in prison, far lighter than the 36 months sought by the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors had accused Binance of facilitating transactions linked to sanctioned countries and illicit activity, but the judge cited Zhao’s cooperation, remorse, and clean record as mitigating factors.

Zhao was released from federal custody on September 27, 2024, two days earlier than scheduled, after serving 116 days. Following his release, he indicated in interviews that he had no desire to return as Binance’s CEO, calling his seven-year tenure at the company “a closed chapter.”

In a November interview, he said he was focused on new ventures in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and education, including Giggle Academy, a nonprofit initiative aimed at providing free global basic education through gamified blockchain-based learning systems.

Despite stepping back from leadership, Zhao remains Binance’s largest shareholder, reportedly holding a 90% stake in the exchange.

His net worth, which surged to an estimated $75 billion, rose sharply following BNB’s breakthrough to a new all-time high in July, which coincided with a surge in Bitcoin’s price to new all-time highs.

Binance continues to operate under CEO Richard Teng, who succeeded Zhao following his resignation. The exchange still faces multiple legal challenges, including ongoing litigation with bankrupt crypto firm FTX.

In November 2024, FTX sued Binance and Zhao, seeking to recover nearly $1.8 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made before FTX’s collapse.

The lawsuit claims that Binance’s 2021 share repurchase deal with FTX was funded using misappropriated customer assets. Binance has denied the allegations, calling the claims “meritless.”

If approved, a Trump pardon would clear Zhao’s criminal record and potentially open the door for his formal return to the global crypto scene.

While sources close to him have said he has moved beyond his Binance chapter, others believe a pardon could restore his ability to engage more freely in regulated markets and corporate affairs.

As discussions continue inside the White House, the timing of any official decision remains uncertain.

Gasparino noted that presidential pardons often take longer than expected, especially amid competing foreign policy and economic priorities.

Press Releases
Wall Street Pepe Ends Solana Expansion Phase – 5.2B WEPE Burned as Airdrop Nears
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,944,318,189,023
-9.92
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Wall Street Pepe Ends Solana Expansion Phase – 5.2B WEPE Burned as Airdrop Nears
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Is Binance Backing Hyperliquid? CZ Breaks Silence, Reveals Founder’s Failed Binance-Backed Project
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-10 15:26:47
Altcoin News
BNB Meme Coins Crash Up to 95% After CZ Dismisses ‘Endorsement’ Claims
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-09 20:17:32
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors