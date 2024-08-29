Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – KEK, EBULL, VANGOCH

As Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates near $59,000, with traders digesting the latest Nvidia earnings numbers which triggered choppy after-market trading conditions, top crypto performers today on-chain DEX markets are seeing explosive volatility.

A new Solana meme coin called Kek (KEK) is up an impressive 300% in the past 24 hours, per DEXScreener.

That still leaves its market cap at a modest $150,000, with locked liquidity of only around $40,000.

Traders should be wary of this coin however. That’s because DEXScreener users appear to be distrustful, giving the token 75 red flag emoji votes to 64 rocket ship emoji votes.

KEK could easily be a rug pull, and traders should remember not to invest more than they can afford to lose.

Elsewhere, a Base meme coin called EBULL (EBULL) is another one of the top crypto gainers today.

Per DEXScreener, it was up 212% in the past 24 hours.

But those gains have only taken it to a market cap of around $40,000, with just over $13,000 in locked liquidity.

That means a tiny amount of buy or sell pressure could trigger huge EBULL price moves.

That could easily catch a trader out. Indeed, traders must remember that, thanks to low liquidity, on-chain DEX markets are exceedingly volatile.

The final name on the top crypto gainers today list worth mentioning is a Tron-based meme coin called VanGogh (VANGOCH).

Per DEXScreener, VANGOCH was last up just over 150% in the past 24 hours.

That has seen its market cap reach $4.4 million, with nearly $500,000 in locked liquidity.

24 hour trading volumes are also impressive at nearly $15 million.

VANGOCH appears to be a legit meme coin. Its received shout outs from Tron founder Justin Sun.

And it has a great vote ratio on DEXScreener, with 728 rocket emoji upvotes to just 37 red flag emoji votes.

Better Alternative to Top Crypto Gainers Today

While a meme coin like VanGoch might seem like a good investment, traders must remember the risks of on-chain DEX markets.

That is to say, nearly all tokens are either scams or pump-and-dumps.

The token’s creator, their backers, and other involved behind the scenes are almost always looking to cash out in some way.

So investors must never risk more than they can afford to lose in these markets.

While still risky, and alternative investment strategy worth considering is crypto presale investing.

The volatility of on-chain DEX markets leaves traders exposed to FOMO, raising the risk they make a bad investment decision.

By contrast, the very definition of a presale’s means a private sale of a token ahead of its market launch.

Presales normally last a few weeks, allowing investors time to fully research a project before getting involved. FOMO risks are much lower.

Presales remain risky – a project may fail to deliver on its promises.

But they can be a great way to get into a high-potential crypto early and at a discount price.

Cryptonews.com keeps a close eye on the presale market. Here are some of their top picks.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.