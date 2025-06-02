BTC $104,881.73 -0.29%
ETH $2,545.32 0.34%
SOL $154.20 -1.61%
PEPE $0.000011 1.27%
SHIB $0.000012 0.34%
DOGE $0.19 0.02%
XRP $2.18 0.75%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.38
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Toncoin Slumps 52% in 2025 – Is the Telegram-Linked Token Doomed or Primed for a Comeback?

$TON Durov NFT
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Toncoin

Toncoin ($TON) bled 67% in three months. It fell from $7.20 to $2.34 as the Telegram-linked token became one of crypto’s worst Q1 performers.

A feeble 4.86% rebound last week barely dents its 52% yearly losses, leaving traders to brace for another plunge.

Source: CoinGeck

The steep decline, fueled by eroding confidence and wild swings, raises a brutal question: Is this a buying opportunity or a dead cat bounce?

$300M Deal or Deception? Elon Musk’s Denial Sends $TON Tumbling

One major trigger was the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in August, which left investors in The Open Network ($TON) anxious about the platform’s future.

It is still unclear how much direct influence Durov wields over the blockchain, leading to doubts about whether the project can maintain its growth momentum. $TON’s price dropped over 25% during the fallout from this event.

More recently, on May 29, Toncoin suffered a 7% drop after Elon Musk refuted claims of a $300 million partnership between Telegram and his AI venture, xAI.

Durov had initially stated that Telegram would receive $300 million in cash and equity from xAI and retain 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram.

But Musk swiftly dismissed the reports, posting on X, “No deal has been signed,” casting doubt on the partnership’s credibility.

Compounding these challenges, the TON blockchain experienced a temporary outage on June 1, halting block production for roughly 40 minutes.

The development team reported the issue at 12:51 UTC and promptly restored network functionality.

Like other high-throughput chains such as Solana and Sui, $TON appears susceptible to brief downtime as validator logic becomes more complex and network activity scales.

Telegram Gifts Just Made NFTs Cool Again—Here’s How $TON Benefits

Despite these setbacks, $TON continues to attract both institutional capital and retail enthusiasm.

Max Crown, co-founder of MoonPay and now CEO of the TON Foundation, has actively shared new initiatives intended to reduce user friction and expand crypto accessibility.

Telegram-based features, such as Telegram Gifts, have contributed to increased NFT engagement.

One example is the rise of Plush Pepe, a Telegram-native NFT project that grew from $1,110 to $2,728 (approximately $8,500) in under two weeks.

In addition, the TON ecosystem now supports Ethena’s stablecoins, $USDe and $tsUSDe, allowing Telegram users to earn up to 18% APY on crypto dollars.

Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham, which tracks over 2.1 billion labeled addresses, has also adopted TON-based mini-apps to increase its footprint within the Telegram ecosystem.

Toncoin RSI Flashes Bullish Divergence—Is a $5.60 Rally Next?

On the technical front, the $TON/$USDT daily chart indicates a clear shift in trend.

$TON has broken out of a descending channel (highlighted in yellow), indicating a potential end to its months-long downtrend.

Toncoin Price Prediction/ Source: TradingView

The token is currently trading near $3.13, just above the confluence of key short-term moving averages (20, 50, 100 SMA), clustered between $3.11 and $3.23. This range is acting as near-term support.

The next key resistance lies between $4.23 and $4.26, aligning with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A breakout beyond this level could set the stage for a run toward the $5.63 target.

Conversely, a failure to sustain momentum may trigger a pullback to the support zone around $3.11.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 49.68, neutral, but tilting bullish, reinforced by multiple bullish divergence indicators. A push above the 50 mark would further confirm upward momentum.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Toncoin
TONCOIN
$3.23
1.82 %
Toncoin
Solana
SOL
$154.20
1.61 %
Solana
Sui
SUI
$3.33
1.09 %
Sui
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,400,418,749,174
-4.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Is Toncoin ($TON) Set for a Bullish Reversal? Key Updates and Technical Outlook
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-04-03 15:45:03
Industry Talk
What’s Elon Planning With Toncoin? TON Price Prediction After $300M Grok AI Deal
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-05-30 14:54:54
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors