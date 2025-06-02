Toncoin Slumps 52% in 2025 – Is the Telegram-Linked Token Doomed or Primed for a Comeback?

Author Jimmy Aki Author Jimmy Aki About Author Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 1, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Toncoin ($TON) bled 67% in three months. It fell from $7.20 to $2.34 as the Telegram-linked token became one of crypto’s worst Q1 performers.

A feeble 4.86% rebound last week barely dents its 52% yearly losses, leaving traders to brace for another plunge.

Source: CoinGeck

The steep decline, fueled by eroding confidence and wild swings, raises a brutal question: Is this a buying opportunity or a dead cat bounce?

$300M Deal or Deception? Elon Musk’s Denial Sends $TON Tumbling

One major trigger was the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in August, which left investors in The Open Network ($TON) anxious about the platform’s future.

It is still unclear how much direct influence Durov wields over the blockchain, leading to doubts about whether the project can maintain its growth momentum. $TON’s price dropped over 25% during the fallout from this event.

More recently, on May 29, Toncoin suffered a 7% drop after Elon Musk refuted claims of a $300 million partnership between Telegram and his AI venture, xAI.

Durov had initially stated that Telegram would receive $300 million in cash and equity from xAI and retain 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram.

But Musk swiftly dismissed the reports, posting on X, “No deal has been signed,” casting doubt on the partnership’s credibility.

True. Agreed in principle, but formalities are pending. — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025

Compounding these challenges, the TON blockchain experienced a temporary outage on June 1, halting block production for roughly 40 minutes.

The development team reported the issue at 12:51 UTC and promptly restored network functionality.

Like other high-throughput chains such as Solana and Sui, $TON appears susceptible to brief downtime as validator logic becomes more complex and network activity scales.

Telegram Gifts Just Made NFTs Cool Again—Here’s How $TON Benefits

Despite these setbacks, $TON continues to attract both institutional capital and retail enthusiasm.

Max Crown, co-founder of MoonPay and now CEO of the TON Foundation, has actively shared new initiatives intended to reduce user friction and expand crypto accessibility.

Telegram-based features, such as Telegram Gifts, have contributed to increased NFT engagement.

One example is the rise of Plush Pepe, a Telegram-native NFT project that grew from $1,110 to $2,728 (approximately $8,500) in under two weeks.

New ATH every day🤷‍♂️😎



Plush Pepe FP is 2728 TON ($8500)



My quote post make sense now (: https://t.co/RDz59R6ATg pic.twitter.com/cYJ1vQ3EDd — Gio (@Giooton) June 2, 2025

In addition, the TON ecosystem now supports Ethena’s stablecoins, $USDe and $tsUSDe, allowing Telegram users to earn up to 18% APY on crypto dollars.

Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham, which tracks over 2.1 billion labeled addresses, has also adopted TON-based mini-apps to increase its footprint within the Telegram ecosystem.

Toncoin RSI Flashes Bullish Divergence—Is a $5.60 Rally Next?

On the technical front, the $TON/$USDT daily chart indicates a clear shift in trend.

$TON has broken out of a descending channel (highlighted in yellow), indicating a potential end to its months-long downtrend.

Toncoin Price Prediction/ Source: TradingView

The token is currently trading near $3.13, just above the confluence of key short-term moving averages (20, 50, 100 SMA), clustered between $3.11 and $3.23. This range is acting as near-term support.

The next key resistance lies between $4.23 and $4.26, aligning with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A breakout beyond this level could set the stage for a run toward the $5.63 target.

#TON/USDT DAILY BREAKOUT$TON has broken above the descending trendline with strong momentum — structure favors bulls!

Currently retesting the breakout zone — potential rally ahead! 🚀



🎯 Target 1: $3.964

🎯 Target 2: $4.648

🎯 Target 3: $5.166



Eyes on volume confirmation —… pic.twitter.com/jZWk4tRvAv — Rose Premium Signals 🌹 (@VipRoseTr) May 29, 2025

Conversely, a failure to sustain momentum may trigger a pullback to the support zone around $3.11.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 49.68, neutral, but tilting bullish, reinforced by multiple bullish divergence indicators. A push above the 50 mark would further confirm upward momentum.