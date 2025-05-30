What’s Elon Planning With Toncoin? TON Price Prediction After $300M Grok AI Deal

The deal between xAI and Telegram means that the latter will receive $300m and 50% of all Grok subscription revenue it generates.

Toncoin has dipped by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, with its move to $3.31 occurring on a day when the crypto market as a whole loses 5%.

Despite this deep, this week has been very kind to TON, which has benefitted considerably from Wednesday’s $300m deal between Telegram and Grok AI.

TON is now up by 7.5% in the past seven days and by 5% in a fortnight, although the altcoin – the 20th-biggest in the market – has suffered a 48% loss in the past year.

Yet Telegram’s integration of Grok into its messaging service could be a major catalyst for future growth, with the TON price likely to benefit by extension.

What’s Elon Planning With Toncoin? Price Prediction After $300M Grok AI Deal

According to the terms of Wednesday’s deal, Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, will invest $300 million in Telegram in return for the latter integrating Grok into its messaging platform and its apps.

🔥 This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps 🤝



💪 This also strengthens Telegram’s financial… pic.twitter.com/ZPK550AyRV — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025

On top of this, Telegram will keep 50% of all Grok subscription revenue generated through Telegram, which together with the $300 million investment could provide the social networking company with significant funding for future growth and expansion.

In terms of how this impacts TON (The Open Network), the integration of Grok could draw more users to Telegram, which hosts numerous apps which use TON as a payment currency.

In other words, TON could witness more adoption over the long term, and therefore a higher price.

But for now, Toncoin remains in a relatively weak position, albeit one which isn’t too far from a big comeback for the token.

Its 30-day average (orange) has been below the 200-day (blue) since the end of January, meaning that it’s now overdue a rebound.

Source: TradingView

And while its RSI (purple) has shown some signs of recovery in recent weeks, it hasn’t enjoyed a sustained period of growth since December, which again means that a rally may not be too far away.

We could therefore see the Toncoin price hit $4 by the end of July, before making its way to $5 by Q4.

Fundamentally, TON is in a good place, with total accounts now standing at 152.8 million and daily active wallets at 128,000.

Its total value locked also stands at $158 million, although this is a 52% decline in the past year.

