Industry Talk

What’s Elon Planning With Toncoin? TON Price Prediction After $300M Grok AI Deal

Price Prediction TON toncoin
The deal between xAI and Telegram means that the latter will receive $300m and 50% of all Grok subscription revenue it generates.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Elon musk toncoin

Toncoin has dipped by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, with its move to $3.31 occurring on a day when the crypto market as a whole loses 5%.

Despite this deep, this week has been very kind to TON, which has benefitted considerably from Wednesday’s $300m deal between Telegram and Grok AI.

TON is now up by 7.5% in the past seven days and by 5% in a fortnight, although the altcoin – the 20th-biggest in the market – has suffered a 48% loss in the past year.

Yet Telegram’s integration of Grok into its messaging service could be a major catalyst for future growth, with the TON price likely to benefit by extension.

What’s Elon Planning With Toncoin? Price Prediction After $300M Grok AI Deal

According to the terms of Wednesday’s deal, Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, will invest $300 million in Telegram in return for the latter integrating Grok into its messaging platform and its apps.

On top of this, Telegram will keep 50% of all Grok subscription revenue generated through Telegram, which together with the $300 million investment could provide the social networking company with significant funding for future growth and expansion.

In terms of how this impacts TON (The Open Network), the integration of Grok could draw more users to Telegram, which hosts numerous apps which use TON as a payment currency.

In other words, TON could witness more adoption over the long term, and therefore a higher price.

But for now, Toncoin remains in a relatively weak position, albeit one which isn’t too far from a big comeback for the token.

Its 30-day average (orange) has been below the 200-day (blue) since the end of January, meaning that it’s now overdue a rebound.

Toncoin price chart.
Source: TradingView

And while its RSI (purple) has shown some signs of recovery in recent weeks, it hasn’t enjoyed a sustained period of growth since December, which again means that a rally may not be too far away.

We could therefore see the Toncoin price hit $4 by the end of July, before making its way to $5 by Q4.

Fundamentally, TON is in a good place, with total accounts now standing at 152.8 million and daily active wallets at 128,000.

Its total value locked also stands at $158 million, although this is a 52% decline in the past year.

Solaxy Surge Incoming? New Altcoins Like SOLX Could Outperform the Entire Market

This decline in TVL may be a concern for some investors, in which case they may prefer to look at alternatives altcoins, including new tokens that could surge soon.

This means that they should probably also look at presale coins, since the biggest and best of these can outperform the market, particularly when they list for the first time.

We may see something like this happen with Solaxy (SOLX), a layer-two project that has raised an incredible $42.4 million in its presale.

This figure makes Solaxy’s presale one of the biggest in years, indicating that the market has lots of confidence in the project.

It will be Solana’s first layer-two network, and when it launches in just over two weeks it will provide Solana users with ultra-low fees and ultra-fast confirmation times.

While Solana’s speed and reliability has improved in recent years, it still experiences delays and failed transactions during periods of peak traffic, something which calls for a solution such as Solaxy.

The latter will enable instant bridging between itself and Solana, while its development team plans to expand its compatibility to other networks over time.

It will launch its own DEX soon after its mainnet goes live, aiming to become an important hub for DeFi and meme coin trading.

Traders will need SOLX to pay for its fees, while they’ll also be able to stake the token for a passive income, which could make it very profitable.

SOLX’s presale will end in 17 days, but you can still buy it early at the Solaxy website.

The coin is available at its final presale price of $0.00174, while it could rise much higher than this once it lists in a few weeks.

