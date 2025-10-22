BTC $108,128.11 -2.42%
ETH $3,816.23 -3.39%
SOL $181.17 -5.35%
PEPE $0.0000068 -4.70%
SHIB $0.0000099 -3.75%
DOGE $0.19 -3.99%
XRP $2.39 -3.55%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

The Fed’s New Account Could Let Crypto Into the System – Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Federal Reserve Stablecoin
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
fed

The Federal Reserve has opened a discussion on a new entry point for payment firms. On October 21, Governor Christopher Waller described a potential “payment account” that would grant basic access to Fed payment services while limiting features that belong to full master accounts.

The concept lands at a moment when market structure matters more than slogans. A narrow door into Fedwire and ACH could change who can move dollars directly, and it could shape how stablecoin issuers and tokenized funds settle fiat legs during busy periods.

What the Fed Put on the Table

Waller outlined a prototype that sits between today’s master accounts and the sponsored arrangements many nonbanks rely on.

The account would provide access to Fed payment rails, but it would carry balance caps, pay no interest, offer no overdrafts, and provide no access to emergency lending. The goal is to reduce reliance on intermediaries without expanding central bank credit to nonbanks.

He located the proposal inside the payments mandate rather than the monetary policy. That framing matters because it points to a focus on settlement efficiency and risk controls, not on credit creation or deposit taking. A Fed staff review is now underway, which moves the idea from a conference sound bite to a defined work stream.

Why Crypto Firms Care About a Skinny Account

Many crypto-facing firms route dollar flows through sponsor banks. That path can introduce delays during stress, and it can raise costs when partners tighten risk.

A stripped-down account at a Reserve Bank could reduce those frictions for firms that meet legal eligibility and supervisory expectations. It would not bless activities that regulators view as unsafe, but it would standardize access for those who qualify.

“It could provide broader access to Fed payment services typically reserved for banks, potentially opening the door to fintechs and other firms that have sought entry into the system,” according to Reuters.

A cleaner link into Fed rails could also influence stablecoin operations. Issuers that redeem into bank accounts through partners might complete redemptions and subscriptions with fewer steps if they can post and receive payments directly.

The improvement would be mechanical rather than dramatic, yet even small reductions in settlement latency can matter during heavy flows.

What to Watch From Here

Banks with payment subsidiaries may move first, while fintech and crypto firms with strong compliance programs could follow. Balance caps, liquidity requirements, and transaction monitoring expectations will decide how useful the account is for stablecoin issuers and tokenized fund operators.

Price effects, if any, will come through settlement quality. If qualifying firms can post and receive dollar payments with fewer intermediaries, then redemption queues should shorten during busy periods, and spreads should narrow when flows surge.

The proposal does not resolve debates over data privacy or control. It does, however, give a concrete path for discussing direct payment access under clear limits. For crypto market participants who care about how fiat legs settle, that conversation is now on the record and moving forward inside the institution that runs the rails.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-22 15:01:38
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-22 18:51:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 10:42:05
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,839,967,433,536
-2.94
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-22 15:01:38
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-22 18:51:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 10:42:05
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Fibonacci Retracement Points to $3.60 Rally, Is XRP About to Explode?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-22 16:20:55
Crypto Regulation News
Stablecoin Bill Divides Lawmakers as Senator Warren Warns of Trump-Linked Conflicts of Interest
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-22 16:16:21
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors