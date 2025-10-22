The Fed’s New Account Could Let Crypto Into the System – Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Last updated: October 22, 2025

The Federal Reserve has opened a discussion on a new entry point for payment firms. On October 21, Governor Christopher Waller described a potential “payment account” that would grant basic access to Fed payment services while limiting features that belong to full master accounts.

The concept lands at a moment when market structure matters more than slogans. A narrow door into Fedwire and ACH could change who can move dollars directly, and it could shape how stablecoin issuers and tokenized funds settle fiat legs during busy periods.

Governor Waller delivers closing remarks at the Payments Innovation Conference.



Watch live: https://t.co/5cGZF8gWgvhttps://t.co/FJa6TbkDMt



Learn more about Governor Waller: https://t.co/x9pLY09hPB — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) October 21, 2025

What the Fed Put on the Table

Waller outlined a prototype that sits between today’s master accounts and the sponsored arrangements many nonbanks rely on.

The account would provide access to Fed payment rails, but it would carry balance caps, pay no interest, offer no overdrafts, and provide no access to emergency lending. The goal is to reduce reliance on intermediaries without expanding central bank credit to nonbanks.

He located the proposal inside the payments mandate rather than the monetary policy. That framing matters because it points to a focus on settlement efficiency and risk controls, not on credit creation or deposit taking. A Fed staff review is now underway, which moves the idea from a conference sound bite to a defined work stream.

Why Crypto Firms Care About a Skinny Account

Many crypto-facing firms route dollar flows through sponsor banks. That path can introduce delays during stress, and it can raise costs when partners tighten risk.

A stripped-down account at a Reserve Bank could reduce those frictions for firms that meet legal eligibility and supervisory expectations. It would not bless activities that regulators view as unsafe, but it would standardize access for those who qualify.

“It could provide broader access to Fed payment services typically reserved for banks, potentially opening the door to fintechs and other firms that have sought entry into the system,” according to Reuters.

A cleaner link into Fed rails could also influence stablecoin operations. Issuers that redeem into bank accounts through partners might complete redemptions and subscriptions with fewer steps if they can post and receive payments directly.

On October 21, 2025, Governor Waller delivered remarks at the Payments Innovation Conference: https://t.co/5cGZF8hu63 pic.twitter.com/8kyDqCm9N0 — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) October 21, 2025

The improvement would be mechanical rather than dramatic, yet even small reductions in settlement latency can matter during heavy flows.

What to Watch From Here

Banks with payment subsidiaries may move first, while fintech and crypto firms with strong compliance programs could follow. Balance caps, liquidity requirements, and transaction monitoring expectations will decide how useful the account is for stablecoin issuers and tokenized fund operators.

Price effects, if any, will come through settlement quality. If qualifying firms can post and receive dollar payments with fewer intermediaries, then redemption queues should shorten during busy periods, and spreads should narrow when flows surge.

The proposal does not resolve debates over data privacy or control. It does, however, give a concrete path for discussing direct payment access under clear limits. For crypto market participants who care about how fiat legs settle, that conversation is now on the record and moving forward inside the institution that runs the rails.