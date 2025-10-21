[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders

The Federal Reserve is hosting the Payments Innovation Conference today, marking a shift in the central bank’s engagement with crypto and digital assets. The October 21 event brings together leading figures from both traditional finance and the crypto industry, including Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov, Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, Circle President Heath Tarbert, and Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson. Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller will deliver both opening and closing remarks.

The conference agenda signals the Fed’s growing recognition of digital assets’ role in the future of payments, featuring dedicated panels on bridging traditional finance with decentralized ecosystems, stablecoin business models and use cases, AI-driven payment innovation, and the tokenization of financial products. Major crypto infrastructure providers like Chainlink and Fireblocks will sit alongside traditional banking executives from Lead Bank and Fifth Third Bank, while stablecoin issuers Paxos and Circle discuss the future of digital dollar adoption. The event represents a significant departure from the Fed’s historically cautious stance on crypto, coming at a time when institutional adoption is accelerating and spot crypto ETFs continue gaining regulatory approval.

This conference arrives at a pivotal moment for the payments industry, as traditional financial institutions increasingly embrace blockchain technology and tokenized assets. With stablecoins now processing billions in daily transaction volume, major asset managers launching tokenized Treasury products, and AI transforming fraud detection and payment processing, today’s discussions could shape regulatory approaches and innovation strategies for years to come. Markets will be watching closely for any signals about the Fed’s evolving perspective on digital assets, stablecoin regulation, and the future role of blockchain technology in the U.S. financial system.

Stay with us throughout the day for live updates, key quotes, and real-time analysis as this historic conference unfolds.