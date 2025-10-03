BTC $120,327.33 1.23%
Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit Record $77.4B as Market Rally Continues

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s latest surge has propelled corporate treasuries to new highs, with Strategy Inc.announcing that the market value of its Bitcoin holdings has reached an all-time high of $77.4 billion.

The company disclosed the figure in a social media post on Friday, highlighting the rapid growth of its crypto balance sheet in just a few years.

From Early Adoption to Record Valuations

Strategy began adding Bitcoin to its corporate treasury in 2020, positioning itself as one of the earliest publicly traded companies to treat BTC as a primary reserve asset.

At the end of that year, the firm’s holdings were valued at $2.1 billion, a move that was considered aggressive at the time but set the tone for a growing corporate trend.

Subsequent years brought both volatility and expansion. By 2021, Strategy’s Bitcoin stack had appreciated to $5.7 billion, before retracing to $2.2 billion in 2022 amid the broader crypto bear market. The company’s conviction, however, remained intact.

Through consistent purchases and market rebounds, Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio grew to $8 billion in 2023, before more than quintupling to $41.8 billion in 2024.

The latest jump to $77.4 billion shows the impact of Bitcoin’s 2025 bull run, which has seen the asset push into new record price levels above $124,000.

Corporate Treasury Pioneer

Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has long been a focal point of debate in financial circles. Critics questioned the risk of tying so much corporate value to a highly volatile asset class, while supporters pointed to Bitcoin’s performance against inflation and fiat depreciation.

The company’s latest disclosure is likely to reinforce the narrative that early corporate adoption of Bitcoin can deliver outsized returns. Compared with its $2.1 billion position in 2020, the current $77.4 billion valuation represents more than a 35-fold increase in just five years.

Michael Saylor Escapes Multi-Billion Tax Bomb

Strategy has also recently announced it no longer expects to face a multi-billion tax liability tied to unrealized crypto gains after new guidance from the IRS and Treasury.

The 71-page update says companies don’t have to include unrealized Bitcoin gains or losses in the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) calculation.

This saves Strategy from billions in potential payments and eases fears that long-term Bitcoin treasuries would be penalized for appreciation.

For Strategy, which has never sold a Bitcoin since it began buying in 2020, the relief comes as it sits on roughly $28 billion in unrealized profit.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

