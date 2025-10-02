Bitcoin Price Prediction: Michael Saylor Escapes Multi-Billion Tax Bomb – Will This Trigger a New Wave of Corporate Buying?

Michael Saylor dodges a multi-billion tax hit – Bitcoin price prediction signals rising confidence and a rally toward $124K.

Bitcoin traded at $118,610 on Thursday with daily volumes near $67 billion, holding firm after one of the most consequential tax clarifications for U.S. corporate holders of digital assets. Strategy, the world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin with a $75 billion trove, announced it no longer expects to face a multi-billion tax liability tied to unrealized crypto gains after new guidance from the IRS and Treasury.

The 71-page update says companies don’t have to include unrealized Bitcoin gains or losses in the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) calculation.

This saves Strategy from billions in potential payments and eases fears that long-term Bitcoin treasuries would be penalized for appreciation.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Price Update – Source: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Strategy climbed 5% to $338 on Wednesday, extending a six-month advance of more than 10%. Analysts say the decision removes a “significant overhang” that could have weighed on corporate adoption.

For Strategy, which has never sold a Bitcoin since it began buying in 2020, the relief comes as it sits on roughly $28 billion in unrealized profit.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Technical Outlook

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin broke out above the descending trendline that capped September’s rallies, closing above $118,600 and testing $119,477. A bullish engulfing candle on the 4 hour chart with strong volume did the trick. The 50-SMA ($112,455) is above the 100-SMA ($113,555) confirming the uptrend.

The RSI at 79 is overbought, so we’re likely to see some consolidation or a pullback to $116,950-$117,500 before the next leg up.

If support holds, the next targets are $122,335 and $124,525 with potential extensions to $128,000 in the coming weeks. For traders, the most balanced setup involves waiting for a dip toward the $117K zone before targeting a renewed push higher.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC breaks above $118.6K, testing $119.4K resistance. RSI shows overbought risk, but support at $116.9K could spark a rally toward $122.3K–$124.5K. pic.twitter.com/igCevjIIp9 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) October 2, 2025

With macro tailwinds, institutional buying, and now regulatory clarity favoring holders, Bitcoin’s latest rally positions it not just for near-term gains but for a broader corporate adoption cycle. That combination could fuel the next wave of demand as firms reassess the role of BTC in treasury management.

