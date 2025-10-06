BTC $125,378.09 1.98%
ETH $4,700.11 4.30%
SOL $234.96 2.72%
PEPE $0.000010 4.71%
SHIB $0.000012 3.74%
DOGE $0.26 6.00%
XRP $3.03 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Stellar’s Denelle Dixon Warns Against “Railroad” Monopolies in Blockchain Infrastructure

Blockchain Denelle Dixon Stellar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
$XLM

In a pointed essay titled “Let’s Build Open Highways, Not Railroads,” Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon has warned that the blockchain industry risks repeating historical monopolies if private companies continue building closed, vertically integrated networks.

Dixon drew a parallel between the railroad monopolies of the 1880s and the emerging field of corporate-controlled blockchains.

“We’re watching private companies build their own railroad tracks—open today, but built in a way that lets them decide tomorrow whether anyone else’s trains can use them,” she wrote. “The difference this time? We still have a choice.”

Her remarks follow a wave of announcements from major financial and payment firms—both public and private — developing proprietary blockchains and issuing stablecoins.

Dixon argues that these trends threaten to create centralized chokepoints in the global financial system, mirroring how early internet and transport monopolies once constrained technological development and access.

Lessons from the Past: Railroads to Browsers

Dixon compared the development of blockchain infrastructure to the early struggles for openness in the tech and transport sectors. She recalled how, in the late 19th century, U.S. farmers were at the mercy of railroad barons who controlled both routes and pricing.

Later, during her time at Mozilla, she witnessed similar patterns in the digital realm when Microsoft’s Internet Explorer dominated web access.

“Firefox eventually captured 30% market share not because we outspent Microsoft—we couldn’t—but because we built something better and gave users what they’d lost: real choice,” she wrote.

Transparency, open standards, and user trust, she added, were what made the open web flourish—values now at risk in blockchain’s next chapter.

The Stakes for Blockchain and Finance

According to Dixon, the danger is no longer hypothetical. Financial heavyweights like Coinbase, JPMorgan, and Stripe have already built or announced proprietary blockchain platforms.

While these projects bring valuable innovation and liquidity, Dixon cautioned that shareholder-driven incentives can easily lead to control over fees, access, and data.

“When private entities control financial infrastructure, they don’t just facilitate transactions—they make the rules,” she warned. “Blockchain promised to eliminate these tollbooths, not rebuild them.”

Stellar, by contrast, promotes open, permissionless networks where no single entity can censor or extract disproportionate value. On Stellar, Dixon noted, cross-border transactions cost “a fraction of a fraction of a cent,” compared with 6.35% on traditional rails.

A Closing Window of Choice

Dixon urged developers, policymakers, and institutions to act before it’s too late. “The architecture choices we make today will shape financial infrastructure for decades,” she said.

Her message is ultimately one of urgency and optimism: blockchain’s future can still be open, interoperable, and inclusive—if builders choose collaboration over control.

“Let’s build highways—open to everyone, owned by no one,” Dixon concludes.

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 19:26:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,516,921,396,919
9.73
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 19:26:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Massive Whale Accumulation Detected – Explosive Rally is Next
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-06 19:50:24
Bitcoin News
$6 Billion Floods Crypto in One Week – Institutions Going All-In on Bitcoin, ETH, SOL
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-06 19:41:50
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors