Standard Chartered CEO Predicts ‘Complete Rewiring’ of Finance as Blockchain Adoption Accelerates

Winters said the transition to digital money will require years of collaboration.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: November 3, 2025

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters says the financial world is on the verge of a major transformation, predicting that nearly all global transactions will eventually settle on blockchain networks.

Key Takeaways: Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters predicts that nearly all global transactions will eventually be settled on blockchain networks.

Winters said the transition to digital money will require years of collaboration.

The bank is expanding its blockchain projects, including a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin and tokenization pilots.

Speaking at Hong Kong FinTech Week on Monday, Winters said digital money and blockchain-based settlements will define the next era of global finance.

“Our belief, which I think is shared by the leadership of Hong Kong, is that pretty much all transactions will settle on blockchains eventually, and that all money will be digital,” he said.

Blockchain Shift Will Require “Complete Rewiring” of Global Finance

Winters added that the shift will require years of experimentation and collaboration between governments, regulators, and the private sector.

“Think about what that means: a complete rewiring of the financial system,” he said.

Standard Chartered, headquartered in London and listed in both London and Hong Kong, has been one of the most active traditional banks embracing blockchain technology.

The bank operates digital asset custody services, trading platforms, and tokenization initiatives.

Winters praised Hong Kong’s role in pioneering regulation and innovation, highlighting the city’s leadership in digital finance alongside Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

The remarks come as Hong Kong pushes to cement itself as Asia’s crypto and digital asset hub, with a licensing regime for exchanges and pilots in tokenization, a field in which Standard Chartered is directly involved.

Tokenized assets, such as digital representations of bonds, stocks, or commodities, can be recorded and traded on blockchains.

How can corporates help to make global trade more inclusive and transparent, while also powering their resilience?



Our global survey of 1,200 corporates indicates that almost 40 per cent are using supply chain finance platforms, with an additional 55 per cent looking to adopt… pic.twitter.com/JRC09P0oqX — Standard Chartered (@StanChart) October 29, 2025

Standard Chartered is also developing a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Animoca Brands and HKT under the city’s new regulatory framework.

Winters said he sees the project as a key step toward building new digital payment infrastructure for international trade.

The Standard Chartered chief joins a growing chorus of major finance leaders betting on tokenization.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev recently called tokenization a “freight train” headed for mainstream markets within five years, while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said earlier this year that tokenized securities will eventually encompass “every asset class,” reshaping global investing.

Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures to Launch $250M Digital Asset Fund

As reported, Standard Chartered’s venture arm, SC Ventures, plans to launch a $250 million fund in 2026 focused on digital assets and financial services innovation, with backing from Middle Eastern investors.

Speaking at the Money 20/20 fintech conference in Riyadh, SC Ventures’ operating member Gautam Jain said the fund will target blockchain, tokenization, and other regulated digital asset opportunities as the firm deepens its fintech footprint.

Alongside this initiative, SC Ventures aims to establish a $100 million Africa fund and is weighing the launch of its first venture debt fund.

Founded in 2018, SC Ventures has expanded aggressively across regions, including launching operations in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and plans to set up a domestic fund there focused on minority stakes and new business ventures by 2026.

In the early days of 2025, Standard Chartered secured a Luxembourg license to provide crypto custody under the EU’s MiCA framework.

This came after the bank launched crypto custody services in the UAE after obtaining a DFSA license in Dubai.