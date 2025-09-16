BTC $115,207.00 0.20%
ETH $4,481.92 -1.06%
SOL $234.16 -0.40%
PEPE $0.000010 0.64%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.42%
DOGE $0.26 -0.03%
XRP $3.03 0.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.29
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Standard Chartered Ventures Targets $250M Digital Assets Fund With Middle East Investor: Bloomberg

Crypto Investment Standard Chartered Treasury
By pairing Gautam Jain’s SC Ventures with Middle East capital, the bank is knitting together liquidity, regulation, and distribution to own the on-ramps as tokenized finance scales.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Standard Chartered Ventures Targets $250M Digital Assets Fund With Middle East Investor: Bloomberg

Standard Chartered venture arm, SC Ventures, plans to raise $250 million for a fund dedicated to digital assets in the financial services sector, Bloomberg reported. The fund is expected to launch in 2026, with participation from investors in the Middle East.

Operating member Gautam Jain revealed the plans during the Money 20/20 fintech event in Riyadh on Monday, signaling the firm’s intention to expand its role in the growing global fintech and digital assets ecosystem.

According to Jain, the capital will fund financial services, particularly in sectors like tokenization, blockchain technology, and other regulated digital asset plays.

SC Ventures Eyes $100M Africa Fund, Expands Crypto Strategy

Alongside the $250 million initiative, SC Ventures aims to create a $100 million fund for Africa. The unit is also considering its first venture debt fund as part of its wider strategy. Jain did not confirm whether the Africa or debt funds will specifically target digital assets or fintech startups.

Founded in 2018, SC Ventures was established to back technology startups and develop innovative projects for Standard Chartered. The firm launched operations in Saudi Arabia in January 2025 and intends to create a dedicated team in the kingdom.

By 2026, it plans to establish a domestic Saudi fund focusing on minority investments and new business launches.

The development adds to Standard Chartered’s expanding digital asset strategy. Earlier this year, the bank became the first globally significant financial institution to offer spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum through its U.K. branch.

It has also advanced tokenization via its blockchain platform, Libeara, and teamed up with exchanges such as OKX to provide collateral solutions involving cryptocurrencies and tokenized money market funds.

Similarly, Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) earlier partnered with Animoca Brands and HKT to launch an HKD-backed stablecoin under HKMA’s new regime, aiming to improve payment efficiency and drive wider adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and beyond.

In the early days of 2025, Standard Chartered secured a Luxembourg license to provide crypto custody under the EU’s MiCA framework. The move leverages Luxembourg’s strong regulatory environment to meet rising client demand. This came after the bank launched crypto custody services in the UAE after obtaining a DFSA license in Dubai.

MENA Fintech Surges as Standard Chartered Expands; Africa Heats Up

Notably, the timing of this SC Ventures announcement coincides with rapid growth in the Middle East and North Africa fintech sector. While the investors were not mentioned in Standard Chartered, Binance received a record $2B stablecoin investment from Abu Dhabi’s MGX earlier this year, giving the firm a minority stake and advancing AI–blockchain integration.

Weeks later, the Saudi Central Bank took its first indirect step into Bitcoin by buying 25,656 shares, $60 billion, of Strategy, suggesting continuous digital asset exposure in the region.

According to data platform Magnitt, fintech startups in the region raised $274 million in the first half of 2025, with Saudi Arabia leading the way. Investment activity was concentrated in payment solutions, lending, and insurance.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia aims to host 500 fintech companies by 2030, compared with fewer than 300 today. The Money 20/20 Riyadh event reflected this ambition, drawing more than 1,000 investors and 150 startups to the kingdom.

Alongside SC Ventures’ plans, several significant deals were unveiled at the conference. Saudi payments provider Hala raised $157 million in one of the region’s largest early-stage funding rounds, led by TPG and Sanabil, a unit of the Public Investment Fund.

Buy now, pay later firm Tamara secured an asset-backed facility of up to $2.4 billion from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. In another development, STV and Wamid, the technology arm of the Saudi Tadawul Group, agreed to launch the country’s first trading platform for private assets.

Global technology players also made announcements. Google confirmed the rollout of Google Pay and Google Wallet in Saudi Arabia, with services available initially to Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank customers. Meanwhile, ride-hailing firm inDrive said it will begin operations in the kingdom later this month.

Notably, Blockchain.com announced the opening of Nigeria’s first major international crypto office while also targeting Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa in its African expansion.

Similarly, Ripple partnered with Chipper Cash to power low-cost, faster cross-border payments across nine countries, and Coinbase teamed up with stablecoin exchange Yellow Card to expand access in 20 nations. Together, these moves highlighted Africa’s growing role in global crypto adoption.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,126,494,495
3.77
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:46:32
Blockchain News
Stripe’s Tempo Begins Private Testing with Financial Giants Visa, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-05 11:26:47
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors