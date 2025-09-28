BTC $109,511.64 0.06%
ETH $3,999.73 -0.10%
SOL $200.86 -0.48%
PEPE $0.0000091 -1.96%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.00%
DOGE $0.22 -1.42%
XRP $2.78 0.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.12
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer $800M in Outflows, Worst Week Since Launch

Crypto ETFs ETFs Ethereum
Spot Ethereum ETFs posted $795.6 million in net outflows for the week ending September 26.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer $800M in Outflows, Worst Week Since Launch

Ethereum exchange-traded funds recorded their steepest weekly outflows to date, shedding nearly $800 million last week as crypto markets slipped.

Key Takeaways:

  • Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a record $795.6 million in outflows last week, led by heavy redemptions from Fidelity’s FETH.
  • ETH briefly dipped below $4,000, triggering the worst two-day outflow stretch since mid-August.
  • Bitcoin ETFs also logged $902.5 million in weekly outflows, though BlackRock’s IBIT continued to hold the largest market share.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $795.6 million in net outflows for the week ending September 26, narrowly surpassing the previous record of $787.7 million set earlier this month.

The sell-off came amid elevated trading volumes, which topped $10 billion across the funds.

Fidelity’s FETH Leads $800M Ethereum ETF Exodus

The heaviest withdrawals hit BlackRock’s flagship ETHA fund and Fidelity’s FETH.

ETHA, the largest Ethereum ETF by assets under management, lost over $200 million but still retains more than $15.2 billion in total assets.

Meanwhile, FETH saw more than $362 million in outflows, leading the weekly slide.

ETH prices briefly fell below $4,000 on Thursday and Friday, sparking two consecutive days of $250 million in redemptions from Ethereum funds, the worst 48-hour span since mid-August.

Analysts attributed the sharp drop to a mix of technical pressure, broader economic uncertainty, and leveraged positions being liquidated.

Ethereum has since recovered slightly and was trading near $4,020 as of Saturday.

Bitcoin ETFs also posted major outflows for the same week, with a total of $902.5 million leaving the funds. Friday alone saw $418.3 million in withdrawals, the highest single-day number in more than a month.

As with Ethereum, BlackRock’s IBIT fund weathered the storm better than rivals. IBIT lost just $37.3 million on Friday, while Fidelity’s FBTC saw over $300 million pulled in a single day.

Despite the recent volatility, BlackRock’s bitcoin product continues to grow its dominance.

Data indicates that IBIT has held as much as 80% of the market share among spot Bitcoin ETFs. However, unlike several competitors, BlackRock has yet to file for a spot Solana ETF.

Solana ETF Filings Signal Institutional Momentum

Several top asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted updated S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, some with staking features.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects the US SEC could approve them by mid-October, calling it a pivotal month for digital asset products.

The filings follow the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange, which drew $12 million in first-day inflows.

Analysts say Solana is quickly becoming the next altcoin favored by institutions, with strong inflows also reported in Europe-based Solana ETPs.

Geraci and others believe the inclusion of staking language in these filings could pave the way for long-awaited spot Ethereum ETFs with staking capabilities.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital.

Bitcoin News
AI Won’t ‘Kill’ Bitcoin Mining – It Might Reprice It
2025-09-26 19:14:46
,
by Hongji Feng
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 26, 2025
2025-09-26 10:59:57
,
by Amin Ayan
Bitcoin News
Crypto Treasury Stocks at Risk of 50% Crash After PIPE Deals — CryptoQuant Warns
2025-09-26 12:47:57
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,512
0.06 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,951,969,718,881
-6.46
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
AI Won’t ‘Kill’ Bitcoin Mining – It Might Reprice It
2025-09-26 19:14:46
,
by Hongji Feng
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 26, 2025
2025-09-26 10:59:57
,
by Amin Ayan
Bitcoin News
Crypto Treasury Stocks at Risk of 50% Crash After PIPE Deals — CryptoQuant Warns
2025-09-26 12:47:57
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: The First US Spot XRP ETF is About to be Listed, and the XRP Price Target is $5
2025-09-28 11:45:00
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-28 11:30:37
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors