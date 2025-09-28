Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer $800M in Outflows, Worst Week Since Launch
Ethereum exchange-traded funds recorded their steepest weekly outflows to date, shedding nearly $800 million last week as crypto markets slipped.
Key Takeaways:
- Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a record $795.6 million in outflows last week, led by heavy redemptions from Fidelity’s FETH.
- ETH briefly dipped below $4,000, triggering the worst two-day outflow stretch since mid-August.
- Bitcoin ETFs also logged $902.5 million in weekly outflows, though BlackRock’s IBIT continued to hold the largest market share.
According to data from SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $795.6 million in net outflows for the week ending September 26, narrowly surpassing the previous record of $787.7 million set earlier this month.
The sell-off came amid elevated trading volumes, which topped $10 billion across the funds.
Fidelity’s FETH Leads $800M Ethereum ETF Exodus
The heaviest withdrawals hit BlackRock’s flagship ETHA fund and Fidelity’s FETH.
ETHA, the largest Ethereum ETF by assets under management, lost over $200 million but still retains more than $15.2 billion in total assets.
Meanwhile, FETH saw more than $362 million in outflows, leading the weekly slide.
ETH prices briefly fell below $4,000 on Thursday and Friday, sparking two consecutive days of $250 million in redemptions from Ethereum funds, the worst 48-hour span since mid-August.
Analysts attributed the sharp drop to a mix of technical pressure, broader economic uncertainty, and leveraged positions being liquidated.
Ethereum has since recovered slightly and was trading near $4,020 as of Saturday.
Bitcoin ETFs also posted major outflows for the same week, with a total of $902.5 million leaving the funds. Friday alone saw $418.3 million in withdrawals, the highest single-day number in more than a month.
As with Ethereum, BlackRock’s IBIT fund weathered the storm better than rivals. IBIT lost just $37.3 million on Friday, while Fidelity’s FBTC saw over $300 million pulled in a single day.
Despite the recent volatility, BlackRock’s bitcoin product continues to grow its dominance.
Data indicates that IBIT has held as much as 80% of the market share among spot Bitcoin ETFs. However, unlike several competitors, BlackRock has yet to file for a spot Solana ETF.
Solana ETF Filings Signal Institutional Momentum
Several top asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted updated S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, some with staking features.
ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects the US SEC could approve them by mid-October, calling it a pivotal month for digital asset products.
The filings follow the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange, which drew $12 million in first-day inflows.
Analysts say Solana is quickly becoming the next altcoin favored by institutions, with strong inflows also reported in Europe-based Solana ETPs.
Geraci and others believe the inclusion of staking language in these filings could pave the way for long-awaited spot Ethereum ETFs with staking capabilities.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape.
BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital.
