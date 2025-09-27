BTC $109,472.54 0.28%
ETH $4,012.79 3.12%
SOL $201.73 4.66%
PEPE $0.0000092 2.48%
SHIB $0.000011 2.30%
DOGE $0.23 3.50%
XRP $2.79 2.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

ETF Solana Staking
The comment follows a wave of amended S-1 filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.

Key Takeaways:

  • Several major asset managers filed updated S-1s for spot Solana ETFs, with potential SEC approval expected by mid-October.
  • The filings include staking features, signaling rising institutional demand and possible momentum for ETH ETF staking approvals.
  • Analysts say Solana is emerging as the next altcoin for institutional adoption, with strong inflows and growing ETF interest.

The comment follows a wave of amended S-1 filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.

Top Asset Managers File Updated Applications for Spot Solana ETFs

In a post on X, Geraci noted that Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital all filed updated documents for their proposed spot Solana ETFs.

The S-1 form provides detailed disclosures on fund structure, risk, and operations.

Geraci speculated that approvals could land within the next two weeks, calling October a “significant month” for digital asset products.

His remarks come shortly after the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched in the US, debuting on the Cboe BZX Exchange with $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in first-day inflows.

The ETF momentum around Solana aligns with recent market commentary positioning SOL as the next crypto asset poised for institutional adoption.

Pantera Capital described Solana as “next in line” following under-allocation compared to Bitcoin and Ether.

Bitwise CIO Hunter Horsley added that the firm’s European-listed Solana staking ETP recorded $60 million in inflows over five trading days—evidence that “Solana is on people’s minds.”

Geraci also noted that the inclusion of staking language in U.S. filings may be a positive signal for the long-delayed approval of spot Ethereum ETFs with staking features.

Ether ETF applicants have long pushed for the ability to offer yield via staking, which analysts say could “reshape the market.”

While the SEC has not yet given the green light for staking in US-listed Ether ETFs, optimism is growing among issuers and analysts that broader altcoin exposure, and the ability to generate yield, could drive a new wave of investor interest.

Bitcoin ETFs Hold Over 1.47M BTC

Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital.

However, momentum appears to be cooling. In August, Bitcoin ETPs saw $301 million in outflows, while Ethereum funds attracted $3.95 billion.

Whale activity mirrors this shift, with several large holders rotating hundreds of millions from BTC into ETH ahead of key ETF developments and the historically weak September trading month.

As reported, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.

A detailed spreadsheet published on August 28 shows most of these filings, especially those linked to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin, are facing final decisions by October.

The wave of new applications reflects growing interest in altcoin-focused ETFs and could spark fresh capital inflows into the crypto market.

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
2025-09-25 16:33:57
,
by Hongji Feng
Press Releases
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground
Blockchain News
Global Banking Giant SWIFT Ignites Mainstream Adoption With Ethereum Stablecoin Payment Test
2025-09-26 17:05:35
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,959,675,327,178
-6.77
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
2025-09-25 16:33:57
,
by Hongji Feng
Press Releases
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground
Blockchain News
Global Banking Giant SWIFT Ignites Mainstream Adoption With Ethereum Stablecoin Payment Test
2025-09-26 17:05:35
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
ETH Hits Record High, Investors Turn to MSP Miner for Attractive Contracts
2025-09-27 11:45:00
Press Releases
WinnerMining: Turning Crypto Compliance Into Fresh Opportunities
2025-09-27 11:30:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors