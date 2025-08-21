BTC $113,001.00 -0.76%
ETH $4,293.73 -0.25%
SOL $182.86 -2.10%
PEPE $0.000010 -1.74%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.29%
DOGE $0.21 -2.33%
XRP $2.85 -1.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Blockchain News

South Korean Prosecutors Demand 3-Year Jail Term for ‘Crypto-Embezzling’ Actress Hwang Jung-eum

Legal South Korea
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Korean Prosecutors Demand 3-Year Jail Term for ‘Crypto-Embezzling’ Actress Hwang Jung-eum

Prosecutors have asked a South Korean court to send the actress and former singer Hwang Jung-eum to prison for three years for embezzling company funds to spend on crypto.

Hwang has admitted to using 4.3 billion won ($3.1 million) worth of funds belonging to her entertainment agency to buy cryptoassets in 2022.

Hwang Jung-eum: Crypto Charges

Prosecutors claim that the star also took out an 800 million won ($571,866) loan in July 2022 under the same company’s name.

The South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum shot to fame in the 2009 sitcom High Kick Through The Roof.
The South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum shot to fame in the 2009 sitcom High Kick Through The Roof. (Source: MBC/Screenshot)

They told a branch of the Jeju District Court that Hwang then sent most of these funds to her personal bank account, and then used this money to buy crypto.

Prosecutors presented evidence that she made over a dozen similar transactions in 2022, repeatedly using company money to buy coins.

They also accused Hwang of using company funds to pay her bills, including property levies and local taxes.

Her defence team asked the court for leniency, claiming that she had since sold her assets to pay the company back.

The court is set to reconvene in late September for sentencing.

Hwang shot to fame in the late 2000s when she appeared in the hit MBC sitcom High Kick Through The Roof.

She has also appeared in more recent hit dramas, such as Kill Me, Heal Me (2015) and The Escape of the Seven (2023–2024).

Defence Team Asks for Court’s Clemency

The South Korean newspaper The Hankyoreh reported that Hwang’s legal team told the court that she had sold real estate holdings to help her repay her debts.

The team submitted legal documents to the court to help prove the veracity of these claims.

Hwang also claimed that she had made crypto purchases “with the encouragement of people around me in hopes of growing the company.”

She admitted that she had shown “poor judgment” in the matter. Hwang apologized and said she had had “reflected” on her actions.”

Hwang’s defense team also asked the court to consider the fact that the company is question was a one-person agency. A lawyer told the court:

“The defendant created the company to manage her own entertainment industry activities. She owns 100% of the shares, and no other entertainers are affiliated with it.”

The lawyer added that Hwang had shown “immaturity.” But the attorney said the actress was “deeply reflecting” on the nature of her wrongdoings.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Chainlink
LINK
$24.83
3.24 %
Chainlink
Solana
SOL
$182.86
2.10 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,045,763,964,473
-2.89
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
OKB, Arbitrum, SEI: The Altcoin Season Trio That Could Make You Filthy Rich
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-13 18:37:21
Altcoin News
Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-11 18:12:54
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors