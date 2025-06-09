BTC $109,851.96 3.95%
ETH $2,713.59 8.51%
SOL $160.51 5.54%
PEPE $0.000012 10.00%
SHIB $0.000013 5.18%
DOGE $0.19 6.96%
XRP $2.32 2.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.61
Cryptonews Blockchain News

South Korean Coin Gate Lawmaker Kim Nam-guk Set For Key Government Role

Politics South Korea
Kim Nam-kuk, accused of obstructing an ethics committee, must first clear his name at an appeals trial next month
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
South Korean Coin Gate Lawmaker Kim Nam-guk Set For Key Government Role

Kim Nam-guk, the South Korean lawmaker at the center of the nation’s “Coin Gate” scandal, is set to join the government of the newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Lee won the election with a comfortable margin earlier this month. He has since begun assembling his cabinet after making a series of pro-business crypto and stablecoin-related manifesto pledges.

Kim Nam-guk: Key Ally to Take up Gov’t Position

TV Chosun reported that Kim, a long-time Lee ally, is the nominee for the post of Presidential Secretary for Digital Communication.

The South Korean lawmaker Kim Nam-guk speaking outside a courthouse earlier this year.
The South Korean lawmaker Kim Nam-guk speaking outside a courthouse earlier this year. (Source: KBS News/Screenshot)

However, Kim will first have to overcome a sizable legal hurdle, as the Coin Gate controversy rumbles on.

Prosecutors originally hoped to try Kim on suspicion of insider trading. The lawmaker was believed to have sold cryptoassets while serving on a National Assembly committee that dealt with crypto-related policy.

However, the prosecution later decided to charge Kim with “obstructing officials in the course of their duties.” Prosecutors wanted Kim to serve a six-month jail term if found guilty.

Legal Challenges Remain

Officials alleged that Kim had made “false declarations” about his cryptoassets to the National Assembly’s Ethics Committee when submitting mandatory disclosure documents.

Kim was found not guilty of the charges at a branch of the Seoul Southern District Court in early February this year.

The District Court judge, Justice Jeong Woo-yong, said at the time that the prosecution’s case featured “no evidence” that Kim had committed a crime.

But the Prosecution Service thinks it has a strong enough case to try again. The case will be heard at the Southern District Court’s Appellate Division next month.

The first hearing will take place on July 17.

Kim Returning to Court in July

Prosecutors continue to insist that Kim failed to correctly declare approximately 9.9 billion won ($7.3 million) worth of crypto in the period 2021-2022.

However, Kim and his legal team argued that, while declaration laws have since changed (largely as a result of the Coin Gate controversy), at the time, he did nothing wrong.

Kim briefly left the Democratic Party shortly after the scandal broke. But he returned to the party under Lee’s leadership.

Multiple domestic media outlets, including Hankook Ilbo, have reported that Kim is part of a core seven-member group of Democratic Party allies. The group has “supported the President since 2017,” the newspaper wrote.

Their association dates back to the time when Lee made his first bid for the South Korean presidency.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe by the End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,557,364,617,103
3.55
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe by the End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
2025-06-09 22:12:31
Bitcoin News
Paraguayan President’s X Account Hacked – False Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Posted
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-09 22:10:35
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors