BTC $112,131.16 2.36%
ETH $4,106.94 2.85%
SOL $207.25 3.70%
PEPE $0.0000092 1.07%
SHIB $0.000011 1.25%
DOGE $0.23 1.81%
XRP $2.86 3.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

South Korean City to Seize Crypto from People Who Don’t Pay Their Water Bills

Adoption South Korea
Incheon will run an initial one-month pilot as it targets crypto-owning individuals with water bills worth $360 and above
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Korean City to Seize Crypto from People Who Don’t Pay Their Water Bills

The South Korean city of Incheon says it will start confiscating crypto from residents who fail to pay their water bills.

The broadcaster Gyeongin Bangsong reported that Incheon Metropolitan City’s Waterworks Headquarters will run an initial one-month pilot for its program, which will be the first of its kind in the country.

Incheon Metropolitan City’s Waterworks Headquarters, in Incheon, South Korea.
Incheon Metropolitan City’s Waterworks Headquarters, in Incheon, South Korea. (Source: @incheon.waterworks/Facebook/Screenshot)

Water Bills: Crypto Confiscation Pilot Begins

The city will run a “special collection period for overdue water bills” from November 1. During this time, it will match data on unpaid bills with data from domestic crypto exchanges such as Upbit and Bithumb.

If authorities find that any of the residents with unpaid bills have crypto holdings, they will send official warnings.

If residents fail to respond to these warnings, the city will then confiscate coins and move to liquidate them.

The city said it will initially focus on individuals who have amassed unpaid water bills of over 500,000 won ($360).

These individuals represent 34% of the city’s unpaid tax bill total. They owe Incheon an estimated combined total of 813 million won ($580,260), a city official said.

An Incheon city official said that people who are having difficulty paying their bills for financial reasons can apply for a deferral of payment.

They can also choose to pay in instalments, the official added. Jang Byung-hyun, the head of the Incheon City Waterworks Headquarters, said:

“Water bills are an essential revenue source that is directly linked to the quality of our residents’ lives. We will strive to launch this new cryptoasset seizure system, the first of its kind in the country. It will help us boost fiscal soundness and improve our management systems.”

North Gyeongsang Crackdown

Elsewhere in the country, the newspaper Hankook Ilbo reported that North Gyeongsang Province will begin its own “special collection” period in November and December.

North Gyeongsang is also hoping to seize crypto and other intangible assets during this period.

The province said that “thorough investigations” into “various hidden assets,” including crypto holdings, have already yielded results.

Province officials said that in the first half of this year, tax agents “seized 10.2 billion won ($7.3 million) worth of assets and collected 4.9 billion won ($3.5 million) in unpaid taxes.”

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,039,794,966,012
-1.19
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Grab MoonBull Early: Top Opportunity in Upcoming Crypto Presales 2025 as Official Trump Coin and FLOKI Buzz
2025-09-29 12:30:00
Press Releases
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $16.45M Milestone, Positioning Itself as a 2025 DeFi Leader
2025-09-29 12:30:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors