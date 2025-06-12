South Korean Appeals Court Upholds Kimchi Premium Traders’ Jail Sentences

Traders sold Japanese investors’ crypto on domestic crypto exchanges to exploit price discrepancies

Author Tim Alper Author Tim Alper About Author Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

A South Korean appeals court has upheld the jail sentences of a group of crypto traders who exploited the kimchi premium to make thousands of dollars worth of profit.

Nocut News reported that the Daegu District Court Criminal Division upheld all but one of the original verdicts and sentences. A 43-year-old ringleader is facing up to three years in prison.

Kimchi Premium: Appeal Unsuccessful

The judge did, however, overturn another of the traders’ verdicts. In the original trial, this individual (name withheld for legal reasons) was given an 18-month suspended jail term.

However, the Presiding Judge Oh Deok-sik ruled on June 12 that this sentence was “overly lenient,” instead sending this trader to prison for 18 months.

The traders were all found guilty of violations of the Act on Reporting and Use of Specific Financial Transaction Information and the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.

The court heard evidence that the group illegally smuggled hundreds of billions of won worth of foreign currency into the country by reselling cryptoassets they had purchased in Japan.

Prosecutors explained that the group worked in conjunction with a group of Japanese investors. Together, they concocted a carefully planned bid to exploit the kimchi premium.

At the time, Bitcoin (BTC) prices were significantly higher in South Korea. Demand was growing as trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges spiked.

Prosecutors said the group illegally smuggled about 400 billion won ($296 million) worth of foreign currency across international borders.

The overseas investors paid the group approximately 27 billion won (almost $20 million) for its services.

The kimchi premium as calculated by Scolkg/Cryprice at the time of writing. (Source: Scolkg/Cryprice)

Traders Deny Wrongdoing

The defendants denied all the charges. They claimed the transactions could not be classified as “capital transactions,” as they involved crypto, not cash. As such, these deals were not subject to standard declaration laws.

However, the appellate court rejected these claims. The judge ruled that the defendants “took advantage of the price differences between countries for virtual assets to export foreign currency and obtain commission fees.”

The judge added that the original sentence “appears to be appropriate.” Justice Oh added that the court had seen “no other evidence that would require a change in sentence.”

Education Ministry accused of shielding group tied to after-school certification scandalhttps://t.co/Z2fVGqwR8X — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) June 11, 2025

However, in the case of the trader who was jailed instead of receiving a suspended term, the court explained that while this individual only received just over $4,000 in “commission fees,” the nature of this individual’s crime was grave.

The court heard that this trader held an important role in the business community and used shell companies to perpetrate the crime. The judge explained: