BTC $117,154.89 0.29%
ETH $4,577.33 1.56%
SOL $244.96 3.98%
PEPE $0.000011 5.19%
SHIB $0.000013 2.07%
DOGE $0.27 4.50%
XRP $3.08 1.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.22
Cryptonews Altcoin News

South Korean Custodian BDACS Launches First Fiat-Backed Won Stablecoin on AVAX

Avalanche South Korea Stablecoin
South Korean crypto custodian BDACS launches first Korean won–backed stablecoin dubbed KRW1, on the Avalanche blockchain.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BDACS KRW1 stablecoin

BDACS, a South Korean digital asset custodian, has officially launched the first Korean won–backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. Dubbed KRW1, the stablecoin is fully collateralized with Korean won deposits held at Woori Bank, AVAX reported on Thursday.

“Every KRW1 is backed 1:1 with won held in escrow at Woori Bank,” wrote Avalanche on X.

The stablecoin launch follows the successful completion of a full proof of concept (PoC) that validates its technical viability.

“Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated digital money in Korea.”

Avalanche Gets Strong Asian Narrative

Avalanche connects with banks, users and institutions, enabling BDACS “to shape the future” of Korea’s digital economy with the stablecoin launch, the blockchain noted.

“Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale to bring it to life,” it added.

Avalanche’s Asian footprint comes a week after the foundation announced plans to establish two AVAX reserve companies in the US.

Further, Avalanche is one of BDACS’s core global partners, underscoring the firm’s commitment to scalable, institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure.

“The Avalanche technology and its growing ecosystem of real-world assets will support BDACS and Woori Bank to deliver a trusted, innovative solution for Korea’s digital economy,” Justin Kim, Head of Asia at Ava Labs, said in an official release.

BDACS completed a trademark registration for its proprietary won stablecoin KRW1 in December 2023.

BDACS Develops Comprehensive Framework for KRW1 Issuance

Per Avalanche post, BDACS is planning to utilise KRW1 as a “low-cost payment and settlement system” for public-sector programs.

This would significantly lower the payment processing fees, making KRW1 a technical standard for stablecoins in Korea.

“BDACS is not just a custody service provider,” said Harry Ryoo, CEO of BDACS. “We are building the backbone of the digital asset market, serving corporate, institutional, and public-sector partners alike.”

Further, the company has developed a comprehensive framework for KRW1, including its issuance, management and transaction verification, an official release read.

Besides, the stablecoin will have real-time API integration, which enables instant verification of reserves.

The stablecoin craze in South Korea is taking shape among traditional finance players. At least three local financial institutions, including Kakao Bank, Kookmin Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea, have filed for Korean won stablecoin trademarks.

Early this month, Tether executives held stablecoin meetings with officials from the South Korean financial heavyweight Shinhan Bank.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,295,267,712,951
0.28
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
CZ Warns of Advanced North Korean Hackers Posing as Job Candidates to Infiltrate Crypto Companies
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-18 07:50:37
News
Thiel-Backed Bullish Exchange Posts $108M Q2 Profit, Reversing Last Year’s Loss
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-18 05:58:07
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors