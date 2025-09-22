BTC $112,953.70 -2.43%
ETH $4,182.90 -6.40%
SOL $222.52 -7.01%
PEPE $0.0000097 -7.98%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.36%
DOGE $0.23 -10.17%
XRP $2.82 -5.53%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.78
Cryptonews Features

Why Stablecoins Have a Huge Opportunity to Attract Millions of Users

Adoption Bank of England Blockchain Brian Armstrong Circle USDC Coinbase
Stablecoins can deliver the mass adoption that the crypto industry has dreamed of, but there might be challenges along the way.
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Fact Checked by
Elena Bozhkova
Features Lead
Elena Bozhkova
About Author

Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The crypto industry’s long had an obsession with mass adoption — and right now, there’s a huge opportunity to win round millions of consumers.

In major economies, interest rates are beginning to tumble. The European Central Bank has slashed theirs four times so far this year, with the Bank of England opting for three. And the Federal Reserve has just unveiled its first cut so far in 2025.

While this is great news for those borrowing money — as it reduces the cost of mortgages, car loans and credit cards — it puts savers at a disadvantage, as their cash will now grow at a lower rate.

Consumers in many countries have long been frustrated about the interest paid on their cash holdings. The rates offered are often well below the central bank’s base rate — especially in checking accounts — and in some cases, the most competitive deals are only available to those who are willing to lock away their savings for years on end, with penalties if they need to withdraw early.

For those preparing for a rainy day, there’s another problem: inflation. The prices of everyday items remain well above the 2% target in both the U.K. and U.S. That erodes spending power over time, and lower interest rates mean cash can end up stagnating rather than growing with each passing year.

That brings us to how the crypto industry can genuinely appeal to billions of people — even those who may have been skeptical about digital assets in the past. Stablecoins have the chance to attract consumers, with exchanges regularly offering more competitive interest rates than old-fashioned bank accounts.

Coinbase is already sensing an opportunity here. A few days ago, CEO Brian Armstrong noted that most Canadian checking accounts offer 0% interest, arguing this makes “zero sense.” He went on to announce that Coinbase customers who live there can now earn up to 4.5% yield on the USDC they hold on this platform. And while some banks only offer their best rates for a fixed amount of cash — say $1,000 or $5,000 — Armstrong says this exchange’s stablecoin rewards are uncapped.

USDC’s market cap has more than doubled over the past year. Image: CoinMarketCap

While it’s long been argued that faster payments are one of the most compelling use cases for stablecoins, this is unlikely to be a major draw for shoppers already satisfied with contactless cards and Apple Pay. But if consumers suddenly find out they could earn $45 in interest for every $1,000 in their Coinbase account — as opposed to 0% in their bank — they would probably sit up and take notice.

Unfortunately though, challenges remain. We’re not going to see a billion people rush into stablecoins overnight. Although the likes of Coinbase would argue that they offer a slick user experience that anyone can understand — even those who may not be tech savvy — crypto remains daunting and overly complicated to a large chunk of the population. Much more work needs to be done on educating the public, and reducing friction.

Another threat on the horizon relates to the prospect of regulatory clampdowns. In recent weeks, the Bank of England has unveiled proposals that would limit the value of stablecoins a single person could own. The exact details are unclear at this point — and the cap could be anywhere between £10,000 and £20,000 ($13,500 to $27,000) for individuals. Coinbase executives have already lashed out at the measures, with Tom Duff-Gordon warning:

“Imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for U.K. savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling. No other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps.”

It’s highly likely other central banks may follow suit. Regulators in Europe have already sounded the alarm over the rise of dollar-denominated stablecoins, arguing they risk weakening the euro and threatening financial stability. Dwindling deposits in old-fashioned accounts may also mean banks lack the necessary capital for lending — potentially making it harder for first-time buyers to get a mortgage.

Of course, we need to talk about the elephant in the room too: consumers being drawn in by stablecoin yields that are simply too good to be true. Just a few short years ago, Celsius had wooed customers by offering 11% returns on Tether deposits — but the lending platform went on to abruptly halt withdrawals and crash into bankruptcy, leaving customers locked out of their life savings.

Stablecoins are on the brink of a breakthrough moment. But make no mistake, the path to mass adoption could end up being a bumpy one.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,088,685,754,755
-2.93
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
DOT Miners Launches New XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Channels to Promote Multi-Currency Path
2025-09-22 11:15:00
Press Releases
APT Miner Launches New Cloud Hash Contracts, Sparking a New Wave of Green Mining
2025-09-22 11:00:00
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors