Solana Price Prediction: XRP and SOL Eyed for ETF Approval – Are You Positioned Before the Stampede Hits?

Multiple spot ETF issuers are facing a final decision this month – Solana price predictions are flashing the last buy opportunity before a breakout.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 3, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Industry figures are increasingly confident that spot altcoin ETF could soon expand their offerings, fuelling bullishness for Solana price predictions.

The altcoin has attracted particular attention over alternatives like XRP, with Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas citing “100% odds” under new SEC generic listing standards.

Honestly the odds are really 100% now. Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their “clock” meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready. https://t.co/5JtfTm82Wi — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 29, 2025

With Solana being a qualifying asset under the framework, it lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.

And with issuers recently submitting their fourth amendment, Balchunas places particular confidence that a spot SOL ETF approval could be imminent.

This first-mover advantage puts Solana in a unique position; Over time, the fast-track system could create oversaturation and dilute demand for any one spot ETFs.

Speaking with CNBC, ETF analyst David Nadig warned that the new standards could open the doors to as many as 3,000 crypto ETFs in the coming years.

Ahead of the crowd, Solana stands to reap the most demand as one of the few offerings for TradFi markets to gain crypto exposure.

Solana Price Prediction: Early TradFi Exposure Could Spark a Huge Breakout

This new demand could give Solana the momentum it needs to break out as it nears the apex of a 6-month ascending wedge pattern.

An early-month bounce has affirmed its most recent retest of lower support as a launchpad, setting sights on a breakout attempt.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, rising wedge pattern breakout imminent. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators place bulls firmly in control of the next move. The RSI has found footing above the neutral line at 55, suggesting a full recovery from its sell-off, with buyers now leading.

The MACD histogram suggests the uptrend has staying power, about to cross above the signal line in a golden cross.

The key threshold for a breakout sits around $300, Solana’s early-year high. Flipping this level into support would validate a potential 130% rally to $500.

As the bull market matures further, stacking catalyst for demand could send the Solana price further.

With potential spot ETFs imminent and U.S. interest rate cuts fueling risk appetite, the Solana price could rally as high as $1,000, a 350% gain from current levels.

This Tool Can Help Position Early On Much Larger Moves

Solana has a history of starting surges in its meme coin market.

With new all-time highs on the horizon, that momentum could return, along with the same 10x–1000x potential that birthed coins like Fartcoin and Melania.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

The Snorter Bot is built to spot momentum before it goes mainstream, giving traders the chance to enter early—where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

Just as importantly, Snorter guides exits too. It helps traders lock in profits at the right moment. They are often the difference between a solid trade and a life-changing one.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is already building. The presale has surged past $4.1 million, while early stakers can still lock in a high 113% APY on staking.

Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website.

With the demand of exchange listings still untapped, current prices stand as a potential discount.

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Buy Snorter Here.