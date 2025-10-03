BTC $122,329.71 1.74%
ETH $4,520.84 1.01%
SOL $233.21 0.26%
PEPE $0.000010 0.21%
SHIB $0.000012 0.90%
DOGE $0.25 -0.70%
XRP $3.04 0.59%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

CME Group Price Prediction Solana
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The world’s largest derivatives market is eyeing 24/7 trading for SOL – Solana price predictions now eye $1,000 with deeper TradFi exposure.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

CME Group is tapping Solana for round-the-clock futures and options trading, fuelling bullishness for Solana price predictions.

The platform is set to expand its derivative offerings to altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana and XRP among the first to become available on October 13.

This places Solana among the first in line to receive exposure to the world’s largest derivatives market beyond traditional U.S. trading hours in early 2026.

The press release cites “record volumes” in crypto futures and options this year as the reason for the shift, as crypto becomes more deeply embedded in traditional finance.

The move strengthens Solana’s institutional footprint, stacking alongside potential spot ETF approvals this month as catalysts for demand.

As a qualifying asset under the new SEC generic listing standards, Solana lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.

Solana Price Predictions: Could TradFi Exposure Push SOL Beyond $1,000

These new touchpoints for TradFi demand come as Solana nears the apex of a 6-month ascending wedge pattern.

The Solana price now approaches a retest of its upper support as momentum indicators flip decidedly bullish.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, 6-month falling wedge points bullish. Source: TradingView.
SOL / USD 1-day chart, 6-month falling wedge points bullish. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has found its footing above the neutral line at 55, a sharp rise from recent oversold conditions as buyers overwhelm sellers.

The MACD histogram has also mounted a golden cross above the single line, suggesting the current move represents more than a bounce, but a potential lasting uptrend.

However, psychological resistance found at $335 today could threaten the integrity of the push, particularly as technical indicators only just scratch bullish.

The key threshold for a breakout sits around $300, Solana’s early-year high. Flipping this level into support would validate a potential 130% move to $500.

But with U.S. interest rate cuts expected to stimulate risk appetite, ETFS could see the solana price extend 350% to $1,000 before year-end.

And with CME Group’s global market tapping in, round-the-clock TradFi exposure could push it further in 2026.

Solana Waits For 2026 While These ICO Investors Are Raking In Gains

For large-cap coins like Solana, a noteworthy breakout takes months of built-up momentum and catalysts at just the right time to see it surge.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) takes a different approach.

PEPENODE is the first mine-to-earn meme coin that lets anyone earn rewards by building virtual mining rigs – no expensive hardware, no tech skills needed.

Think of it like a crypto game where you buy digital nodes, upgrade your rigs, and collect rewards in popular meme coins like $PEPE – all before the token even launches.

It’s a fun, low-barrier way to tap into passive income during the presale phase, and early players are already stacking up gains while others are still waiting on the sidelines.

Deflation is hardwired into the system: 70% of $PEPENODE tokens spent on rigs and nodes are burned, driving scarcity and supporting long-term returns.

Momentum is rising fast. The presale has surged past $1.6 million, while early adopters are still earning a massive 800% APY on staking.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

With the next price increase only hours away, waiting could make entry more expensive.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy $PEPENODE Here.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$233.21
0.26 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,410,346,658,354
11.11
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 3 October – XRP, Ethereum, Solana
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-03 23:24:00
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off Bull Market Band – $1 First Then $10
2025-10-03 23:15:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors