Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

The world’s largest derivatives market is eyeing 24/7 trading for SOL – Solana price predictions now eye $1,000 with deeper TradFi exposure.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 3, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

CME Group is tapping Solana for round-the-clock futures and options trading, fuelling bullishness for Solana price predictions.

The platform is set to expand its derivative offerings to altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana and XRP among the first to become available on October 13.

This places Solana among the first in line to receive exposure to the world’s largest derivatives market beyond traditional U.S. trading hours in early 2026.

Starting early 2026, trade crypto on your schedule. 🚀



➡️ https://t.co/x1FLEwVAnl pic.twitter.com/RmCGMLWh4h — CME Group (@CMEGroup) October 2, 2025

The press release cites “record volumes” in crypto futures and options this year as the reason for the shift, as crypto becomes more deeply embedded in traditional finance.

The move strengthens Solana’s institutional footprint, stacking alongside potential spot ETF approvals this month as catalysts for demand.

As a qualifying asset under the new SEC generic listing standards, Solana lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.

Honestly the odds are really 100% now. Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their “clock” meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready. https://t.co/5JtfTm82Wi — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 29, 2025

Solana Price Predictions: Could TradFi Exposure Push SOL Beyond $1,000

These new touchpoints for TradFi demand come as Solana nears the apex of a 6-month ascending wedge pattern.

The Solana price now approaches a retest of its upper support as momentum indicators flip decidedly bullish.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, 6-month falling wedge points bullish. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has found its footing above the neutral line at 55, a sharp rise from recent oversold conditions as buyers overwhelm sellers.

The MACD histogram has also mounted a golden cross above the single line, suggesting the current move represents more than a bounce, but a potential lasting uptrend.

However, psychological resistance found at $335 today could threaten the integrity of the push, particularly as technical indicators only just scratch bullish.

The key threshold for a breakout sits around $300, Solana’s early-year high. Flipping this level into support would validate a potential 130% move to $500.

But with U.S. interest rate cuts expected to stimulate risk appetite, ETFS could see the solana price extend 350% to $1,000 before year-end.

And with CME Group’s global market tapping in, round-the-clock TradFi exposure could push it further in 2026.

Solana Waits For 2026 While These ICO Investors Are Raking In Gains

For large-cap coins like Solana, a noteworthy breakout takes months of built-up momentum and catalysts at just the right time to see it surge.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) takes a different approach.

PEPENODE is the first mine-to-earn meme coin that lets anyone earn rewards by building virtual mining rigs – no expensive hardware, no tech skills needed.

Think of it like a crypto game where you buy digital nodes, upgrade your rigs, and collect rewards in popular meme coins like $PEPE – all before the token even launches.

It’s a fun, low-barrier way to tap into passive income during the presale phase, and early players are already stacking up gains while others are still waiting on the sidelines.

Deflation is hardwired into the system: 70% of $PEPENODE tokens spent on rigs and nodes are burned, driving scarcity and supporting long-term returns.

Momentum is rising fast. The presale has surged past $1.6 million, while early adopters are still earning a massive 800% APY on staking.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

With the next price increase only hours away, waiting could make entry more expensive.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy $PEPENODE Here.