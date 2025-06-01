BTC $105,209.14 0.73%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: With SOL at $154.00 and Pressure Building, Is a Breakout Past Key Resistance Levels on the Horizon?

Altcoins
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

Solana is trading at $154.00, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours, with a volume of $2.2 billion. This drop comes after a $161 million whale transfer and $323 million in net realized losses, indicating pressure from large holders. Whale Alert reported a transfer of nearly 1 million SOL tokens, indicating cautious sentiment amid ongoing macro volatility.

On-chain data confirms the trend: SOL broke below critical support, including the 34-day EMA at $163.20. Volume has spiked, and selling is intense. However, SOL is still in a key support zone between $150 and $156, supported by the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

  • Whale transfer: $161 million SOL moved
  • Realized losses: $323 million at the $156 level
  • Critical support: $150-$156, major moving averages

Chainlink CCIP and Solana App Kit Bring Optimism

Despite the sell-off, Solana’s fundamentals are strong. The chain has integrated Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), the first time Chainlink has deployed outside of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This is a significant development for Solana’s cross-chain DeFi capabilities, as DeFi activity surges.

And the Solana App Kit—a React Native toolkit—makes mobile dApp development a breeze. With support for over 18 protocols, this kit enables developers to build mobile apps on Solana’s fast blockchain in minutes, thereby boosting adoption in wallets, NFT platforms, and DeFi markets.

  • Chainlink CCIP: Cross-chain DeFi potential
  • Solana App Kit: Mobile dApp development for 18+ protocols
  • Ecosystem growth: Solana is ready for wider adoption

Technical Outlook: Solana at $154 in a Key Zone

The Solana price prediction remains bearish, given the downward channel that limits SOL’s upward movement. On the 2-hour chart, Solana’s price is stuck in a descending channel, characterized by lower highs and lows, indicating clear selling pressure.

The 50-period EMA at $160.79, once support, is now resistance. The MACD is bearish, MACD line below signal line and red histogram bars.

Price is approaching the $150.66 support zone, the lower boundary of the channel. If a bullish reversal candle, such as a Hammer or Bullish Engulfing, forms here with MACD convergence, we could see a move to $158.33 or $160.79. But a clean break below $150.66 could take SOL to $142.14 or $134.01.

Key Technical Levels:

  • Support: $150.66, $142.14, $134.01
  • Resistance: $158.33, $160.79, $165.59

For traders, wait for confirmation—rising volume and a bullish candle—before going long. Without that, SOL is bearish, but a textbook rebound at $150 could be a good entry.

BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.67M Mark as 62% APY Staking Draws Interest

With SOL/USD dipping below $160, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.

Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions

BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:

  • Token burns every $ 50,000 BTC increase, reducing the supply.
  • The current token price is at $0.00254 before the next bump.

This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.

Staking Terms for Passive Returns – BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:

  • No lockup periods or fees.
  • Full access to funds at any time.

This structure appeals to investors seeking yield without complex requirements or the risk of illiquidity.

Momentum Before the Cap Fills

With just over $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics of BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options are driving participation.

Key figures:

  • USDT raised: $6,632,712/ $7,676,876
  • Token price: $0.00254

BTCBULL offers a whopping ~62% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield, with full liquidity.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Price Hovering Around $2.16 – Is XRP Building the Strength Needed to Break $3?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-06-01 14:45:19
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $104K – BTC Price Correction or Breakout Reloading?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-06-01 13:49:54
